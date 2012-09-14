PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oak Ridge, NC Morgan is a 7-year-old who enjoys swimming, cheerleading, going to the beach and boating with her family. Morgan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Morgan’s service dog, Iris, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities... - September 11, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Seizure Response Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Very Lucky Man in West Haven, CT Kyle has received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Kyle's service dog, Steil will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Kyle has struggled with the symptoms of his epilepsy diagnosis for over ten years. Losing consciousness and... - August 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Young Boy in Philadelphia, PA Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Rancho Santa Margarita CA 7 year old Chase, along with her parents, has been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis for close to two years. Chase is a very active typical 7-year old, who enjoys playing softball and gymnastics. It is important to her parents that Chase’s service dog can help Chase with feeling more independent... - July 30, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Family from Prescott, AZ is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Family from Pleasant Plains, IL is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Shown family know all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Mr. Shown was the recipient of SDWR diabetic alert dog, Samson in 2016. Samson is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Showns and helping Mr. Shown manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Highlands Ranch, CO Family in Highlands Ranch, CO looking forward to the extra help diabetic alert service dog will bring. - July 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

NAPHIA Announces Pet Insurance Market Reaches $1.42B in North America North America’s pet health insurance sector reached another major milestone, with total premium volume in North America reaching $1.42 billion USD by the end of 2018, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Industry data also showed that 2.43 million pets were... - June 12, 2019 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

A Fireman and His Rescue Dog on a Mission Penelope, an Australian shepherd mix, has an important mission: helping her person cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Nathan is a fire fighter. Over the past decade, his family had noticed a significant change in his behavior at home and interactions with his loved ones. Years of dealing... - May 14, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Foster Homes Needed for Exceptional Dogs Medical Mutts, a nonprofit service dog training organization, specializing in training dogs to help with diabetes, seizures or PTSD, is looking for very special people to foster their dogs. “Our dogs need to spend times in regular homes,” explains Melissa Morris, Director of training at Medical... - May 09, 2019 - Medical Mutts