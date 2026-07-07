Veterinary News
Unleash news about prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease, disorder and injury in animals. Find information related to veterinary practices, pharmaceuticals, drugs, insurance, research, technology, equipment, products and services.
Nuzlo Launches Pet Health App, Announces Upcoming Veterinary Practice Management System
Nuzlo LLC has launched the Nuzlo app, a pet health and wellness platform available on iOS and Android that helps pet owners track medications, vaccines, and symptoms with AI-powered guidance. The Mobile, Alabama-based startup is also preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) designed to modernize how veterinary practices manage patient records, scheduling, and client communication. - July 07, 2026 - Nuzlo LLC
Every Wag Launches Care Connect, a Veterinary Platform Built to Extend Care Beyond the Appointment
Every Wag has launched Care Connect, a workflow platform for veterinary practices that connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single system, including interactive Care Guides that give pet owners accessible, always-available guidance after every appointment. - June 11, 2026 - Every Wag
Kamal Biswas Joins Regller as Chief Executive Officer to Redefine FDA-Regulated Manufacturing Quality with AI
Regller LLC, an AI-driven quality maturity SaaS platform for FDA-regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Kamal Biswas as its Chief Executive Officer. Kamal co-founded Regller and previously served on its board. With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, he brings deep expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality and compliance, management consulting to major pharma companies, and enterprise-scale AI and digital transformation. - March 31, 2026 - Regller
Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets." - March 19, 2026 - VetRelief.com
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
The Dorper Sheep Society Advances the Way Ranchers Think About Resources
The American Dorper Sheep Breeders' Society illustrates an innovative way to increase the ROI for everyday ranchers. Adding Dorper Sheep to a cattle operation now shows that you can double the return on your land resources. These two coexist without harm to either species while adding value to your land and pocketbook. Adding sheep to a cattle operation can diversify assets with a quick return on investment. - December 24, 2025 - ADSBS
New York City Dog Bites Climbed Post‑Covid as Bites Attributed to “Unknown” Breed Surged; Pit Bull Bites Stalled Yet Remain Overrepresented
A 97% surge in New York City dog bites attributed to "unknown" breeds post-2020 is obscuring key public health data trends, a phenomenon that emerged after two key city policy changes. Despite the data shift, pit bulls remain significantly overrepresented, accounting for 30.4% of all identified-breed bites over the 9-year period. - December 09, 2025 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
Pet Wellbeing Leverages Medical Advisory Board Expertise to Launch Doodle Chewies: New Specialized Supplement Designed Just for Doodle Breeds
Pet Wellbeing, known for its science-backed, herbal tinctures designed by a Medical Board of Advisors, today unveiled Doodle Chewies: a new vet-formulated soft chew supplement designed specifically to meet the common wellness needs of Doodle breeds. This announcement marks a significant step in... - November 22, 2025 - Pet Wellbeing
Pet Wellbeing, a Leader in NASC-Certified Pet Health, Recaps Successful Learning Session with AHVMA at Annual Conference
Pet Wellbeing, the trusted source for veterinarian-formulated herbal pet supplements with an A+ BBB rating since 2001, today highlighted the success of its specialized learning session hosted in partnership with the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association (AVHMA) at its annual conference... - October 24, 2025 - Pet Wellbeing
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals. - August 27, 2025 - Groomer's Choice
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. - August 06, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Dr. Maribeth Hartwick Selected as a Woman of the Month for June 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Maribeth Hartwick of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of veterinary... - August 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pet Vet Products Launches Comprehensive Pet First Aid Kit for Pet Owners and Animal-Related Organizations
Pet Vet Products announces the launch of its Pet First Aid Kit, designed by Dr. Leah Hill, DVM, to help pet owners and organizations respond to emergencies quickly and effectively. The kit includes 50+ essential items and a First Aid Guide, making pet care accessible and reliable. - June 13, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
Dr. Hill Launches Comprehensive "Pet Vet First Aid Guide" and Website Offering Pet Owners Life-Saving Resources
Providing pet owners with essential tools and knowledge for emergency care, our business offers a comprehensive Pet Vet First Aid Guide, specialized first aid kits, and other pet health products. They empower pet parents to manage critical situations with confidence, ensuring their pets receive immediate care when needed. - June 12, 2025 - Pet Vet Products
Dr. Maribeth Hartwick Honored as Woman of the Month for January 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Maribeth Hartwick of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey has been recognized as Woman of the Month for January 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - March 20, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pets Living Their Best Lives: the Pet Wellness Trend That’s Seeing Aussies Put Their Money Where Their Pets Mouths Are
Impact of functional foods on our pets’ longevity. The link between diet and pet behaviours. Humanisation trend driving pet wellness boom post-Covid. - February 20, 2025 - The Wonderfur Company
Biovenic Scripts a New Chapter to Boom Veterinary Diagnostics
Biovenic, a powerhouse in veterinary research, transforms the way to detect and manage animal diseases, spotlighting innovative animal disease diagnostic solutions that answer the rising demand for exact and precise veterinary diagnostics worldwide. - February 12, 2025 - Biovenic
LA Artists Offering Pet Portraits with a Purpose: Support the Pasadena Humane Society and Make Your Pet a Hero
For the month of January, Hattas Studios will donate 100% of the custom pet portrait profits to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the wildfires in California. - January 15, 2025 - Hattas Studios
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center Celebrates One Year of Groundbreaking Care in Richmond
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center, Richmond's first women-led veterinary emergency practice, marks one year of serving the community. The facility has treated nearly 10,000 patients, offering 24/7 emergency care and specialties including cardiology, critical care, neurology, oncology, and surgery. The state-of-the-art center continues its mission of transforming veterinary medicine. - December 11, 2024 - Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center
SeroRepair Announces New Office Location to Support Expansion and Growth
SeroRepair, an eye serum leader in the veterinary industry announces expansion to a new office location for increased operations, customer service, and product development, positioning the company for continued success in the veterinary industry. With an ever-growing demand for high-quality eye care products for small and large animals and a need for increasing efficiency in veterinary practices, SeroRepair has experienced significant growth over the past year. - December 10, 2024 - SeroRepair
NuSirt Health Launches LEUSIX™ Natural GLP-1 Companion Supplement on Amazon
NuSirt Health has launched its innovative dietary supplement, LEUSIX™, for weight management and cardiometabolic health on Amazon.com. - November 26, 2024 - NuSirt Sciences, Inc.
VetTalk Partners with Vetcelerator
VetTalk has finalized a partnership with Vetcelerator. - November 25, 2024 - VetTalk Software, Inc.
EveryCat Health Foundation Honored as a Recipient of Cat Writers' Association Annual Fundraiser
Sole Nonprofit Dedicated to Cats’ Health Funds Groundbreaking Advances in Feline Medicine Honored with November 10 Donation Award - November 11, 2024 - EveryCat Health Foundation
PRADCO Outdoor Brands Unveils the Blazer Dog Feeder™ - a New Era in Automated Canine Care
Meticulously crafted in collaboration with a high-end appliance designer, the new Blazer Dog Feeder™ is a programmable dog feeder designed to improve canine health and simplify pet care by automating the grind of daily feeding. - August 28, 2024 - SimplePets
QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide. - August 15, 2024 - QSM Diagnostics Inc
Join at "Paws in the Park" 2024 – a Premier Pet Health Event in Mumbai
Join Goodman Vetcare’s "Paws in the Park" 2024 on August 15 in Mumbai for a day of pet fun and health! Enjoy activities like a fashion show, obstacle race, and grooming sessions, plus free rabies vaccinations. Explore premium pet supplies, connect with the community, and celebrate pet wellness. Entry is free! - July 31, 2024 - Goodman's Pet Chemist & Supply Store
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process. - July 16, 2024 - microNeb, Inc.
Supera Anesthesia Innovations Announces New President
Supera Anesthesia Innovations, a leader in the Veterinary Medical Equipment sector, announced on July 10 the promotion of Executive Vice President Patrick Berg to the position of President. (superavet.com) - July 12, 2024 - Supera Anesthesia Innovations
SouthMedic Announces Distribution Partnership with Nano Surgical to Offer Customers the Lumohs Lighted Scalpel Handles
Distribution Deal for the Lumohs MD number 3 scalpel with premier Canadian distributor, SouthMedic and Nano Surgical, Inc. This new partnership with Southmedic allows Lumohs to reach broader audiences of physician customers, giving healthcare providers that use scalpels for any reason, a precision-based tool, removing shadows and visual obstacles, creating a safer hospital environment for vascular access, & minor surgical procedures performed on hard to see anatomy & dimly spaces & clinics. - May 08, 2024 - Nano Surgical, LLC
Elegant Hoopoe Weight Loss Center Introduces IV Therapy to Enhance Client Experience
elegant hoopoe Weight Loss Center, renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional weight loss solutions in an elegant and professional setting, is proud to announce the addition of IV therapy to its range of services. This new offering is designed to further support clients in achieving their... - May 07, 2024 - Elegant Hoopoe
Trocaire College Launches Veterinary Assistant Program
Trocaire College announced applications are now being accepted for its online veterinary assistant program. - November 29, 2023 - Trocaire College
T-Medical Group Enters Veterinary Telemedicine Market with Acquisition of 365Televet.com
T-Medical Group Inc., a leading holding company in the telemedicine space, has acquired 365Televet.com, a pioneer in virtual veterinary care. This strategic acquisition marks T-Medical Group's entry into the high-growth veterinary telemedicine market. - November 09, 2023 - T-Medical Group
Revolutionizing Animal Health Branding: Module Animal Health Utilizes Advanced AI for Next-Generation Pipeline Branding in Biotech
Module Animal Health, an innovative agency specializing in animal health branding, is redefining the biotech branding landscape with its sophisticated, cost-efficient pipeline of branding solutions. The agency offers an extensive suite of services, including product name development, brand identity... - September 13, 2023 - Module Animal Health
InCabinPets Invites Air Nannies to Join Exclusive Pre-Launch: Expanding Nationwide Presence
InCabinPets, the pioneering provider of pet travel solutions, has announced a distinctive pre-launch opportunity tailored exclusively for Air Nannies. This pre-launch signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to broaden its network of Air Nannies across the United States,... - August 22, 2023 - InCabinPets
University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry
Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
Angel Investors in Fidotek Corp, a Next-Gen AI Startup, Receive 35% Investment Tax Credit
Angel Investment program, per A.R.S. § 41-1518, spurs early Arizona small business investments, granting tax credits to angel investors certified by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). Fidotek, a patent leader in the high growth $120B pet industry, uses proprietary pet data to drive Next-Gen AI, transforming pet retail, veterinary care, diagnostics, clinical trials and pet health insurance. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
FetchFind and World Pet Association Partner to Transform Pet Industry Education
FetchFind is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The World Pet Association (WPA) to be unveiled at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas. This collaboration marks a new era of pet industry education by linking brands with a vast network of retail and pet care professionals through FetchFind's... - August 15, 2023 - FetchFind
RI Medical Reserve Corps Teams Receives $2.2 Million Grant to Boost Healthcare Capacity, Training, and Public Health Programs
The Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps (RI MRC), RI Behavioral Health Medical Reserve Corps (RI BHMRC), RI Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps (RI VMRC), and RI Junior Medical Reserve Corps (RI JRMRC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a substantial grant of $2.2 million from Health &... - June 20, 2023 - RI Medical Reserve Corps
PAWS NY Receives a $100,000 Grant from the ASPCA
PAWS NY received the grant at their annual Barks & Blooms Benefit in New York City. - June 12, 2023 - PAWS NY
Scoot Boot Launches Global Mule Competition
A small innovative company is Australia has launched a global mule competition to raise awareness of mule health, especially hoof care and maintenance. - June 03, 2023 - Scoot Boot
Golden Quill Press in Celebration of One Year Since the Publication of "Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s: Shamrock’s Story," is Beginning a Series of Q & A Videos
One year after the publication of "Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's: Shamrock's Story," in celebration Golden Quill Press has begun a series of videos on YouTube and other social media to answer any pet parents questions about this disease. - May 20, 2023 - Golden Quill Press
North American Pet Insurance Industry Surpasses $3.5 Billion
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) today released its 2023 State of the Industry (SOI) Report showing the North American pet health insurance sector grew by 23.5% in In-Force GWP over 2022. This year’s SOI Report highlights a number of noteworthy industry... - May 04, 2023 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
PAWS NY Releases Spanish-Language Video as Part of Maddie’s Fund Open Arms Challenge
The organization continues its outreach to Spanish-speaking New Yorkers, after releasing a webpage and printed materials in Spanish for those in need. - April 18, 2023 - PAWS NY
PAWS NY Returns to Monarch Rooftop for 2023 Barks & Blooms Benefit to Raise Money for People and Pets in Need
This year’s fundraising event, sponsored by PetPlate, will take place on Tuesday, April 25, from 6:30-9:00pm, and tickets are now on sale. - March 21, 2023 - PAWS NY
Gallant Deepens Its Bench by Adding Dr. Valentine Williams as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Regulatory
Furthering its mission to bring regenerative medicine to all pets, animal biotech company Gallant Therapeutics welcomes an industry leader, Dr. Val Williams, to its pioneering team. - March 17, 2023 - Gallant
Asteris Partners with PetBooqz
Asteris and PetBooqz have announced a new partnership up to provide exceptional cloud-based veterinary business management software solutions. - February 15, 2023 - Aspire Software
Newly Available Horse-Side IgG Test Requires No Refrigeration
VMRD, Inc is excited to share the launch of their latest offering for equine veterinarians, a novel horse-side test to measure IgG in foals. - January 17, 2023 - VMRD, Inc.