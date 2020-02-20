Koriander Publishing Provides Video for Chicagoland Championship Wrestling

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Koriander Publishing Press Release

Bringing a family friendly televised product, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling looks ahead to April for their inaugural event.

Michigan City, IN, February 20, 2020 --



Chicagoland Championship Wrestling is a new promotion setting roots in Michigan City, Indiana with plans to bring back a bygone era of family friendly wrestling shows with a debut show scheduled for April 4th at the American Legion Post 451, located at 121 Skwiat Legion Ave.



The company just launched on November 1st, 2019 under the direction of John Bullard, promoter and company director of Chicagoland Championship Wrestling. “Our company is focused on bringing quality entertainment to the Chicago and Michiana region,” Bullard said of the launch. “Our goal is to present a show parents can feel confident about bringing their children to. In today’s day and age, the parents in our community need events that are exciting and fun, reminiscent of the more innocent times we remember. Teenagers will love the athletic action of the contests, children will love the larger than life heroes, and parents will undoubtedly relive fond memories from their own childhood. Safe events with a positive message is what we strive for, and we hope to see the parents in our community bonding with their kids at our shows.” When pressed about content, Bullard elaborated. “As a policy, we here at Chicagoland Championship Wrestling pride ourselves on a code of conduct, so parents will not have to worry about fowl language at our events.”



The live pro wrestling event on April 4th will be taped for television, with matches airing on Michigan City’s own ALCO-TV on Comcast Channel 99 and on Amazon Prime. Koriander Publishing's staff will be on hand for the event and will be producing the new show for Amazon Prime.



In addition to the April event, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling also airs a bi-weekly show on ALCO-TV Saturdays at noon and at 8:30 pm called Pro Wrestling Tonight. With graphics provided by Chris Chandler and video provided by Koriander Publishing, the half-hour show features in-depth interviews from the stars of professional wrestling from all over the Chicago and Michiana areas. Hosted by John Bullard, the shows hit on the honest and home grown beginnings of wrestling’s finest.



Scheduled to appear at the April 4th taping in Michigan City are home grown talents Johnny Nigh and The KANG of the Whole Show Myles Mercer, rapper The EWOKK, The Agent to the Stars Chazz Moretti, independent standout Yoya and C-Red, a legendary manager and wrestler seen nationwide with such promotions as Chikara and DragonGate U.S.A.



Doors will be opening at 7 p.m. on April 4th with tickets available online and at the door for only $10. There is also a family four pack of tickets available for $30 and there will be plenty of snacks available at the concession stand. Toys and other merchandise will also be for sale with special, one of a kind items available for wrestling fans of all ages.



For more information on the event, visit http://www.chicagolandchampionshipwrestling.com.



Koriander Bullard

606-260-1677



www.korianderake.com



