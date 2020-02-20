Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Scientology Information Center Honors Chopin with March Piano Concert

The Scientology Information Center will host a March Piano Concert on Saturday, March 7th. The Center is located in Downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street. The event starts at 7pm and elegant dress is suggested. Social and community groups are welcome. There is no cost to attend.

Clearwater, FL, February 20, 2020 --(



By trade, Kazmierczak is a computer programmer and Master of Civil Engineering, but also has ten years of classical piano training. Kazmierczak studied under Tibor Yusti Von Arth from Austria, a well-known musician and teacher. Kazmierczak enjoys playing for his family, and volunteering by sharing his musical talent.



“I feel it is appropriate to play a selection from Chopin, whose birthday is on March 1st. Chopin was born in 1810and this year will be his 210thanniversary,” said Kazmierczak. “Chopin was a Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic era who wrote primarily for solo piano. He was known worldwide as a leading musician of his era - and it is my pleasure to present his music, along with the other great composers.”



The Information Center contains audio-visual displays covering the principles of Scientology, the life of Scientology Founder Mr. L. Ron Hubbard and the ongoing humanitarian programs the Church sponsors. It also serves as a community venue showcasing old-time radio-styled theatre performances, and concerts. Over 37,000 people have toured the Center since its opening in 2015.



“L. Ron Hubbard, humanitarian and Scientology founder realized the importance of artists and their role in uplifting the society and once said, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists,’” said Amber Skjelset, manager of the Scientology Information Center.



“With this in mind Mr. Hubbard researched and provided tools for artists and often provided platforms for them to create and better survive with their artistic abilities. Accordingly, it has always been important to the Church of Scientology to continue this role by hosting artistic and cultural events for the community.”



To attend, please contact Mrs. Amber Skjelset, Scientology Information Center at amber@cos.flag.org or 727-467-6966 to reserve your seat.



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm, Sun-Wed and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs, and 1pm-10pm onSaturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



