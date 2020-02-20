Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Makeena Press Release

Receive press releases from Makeena: By Email RSS Feeds: Makeena Achieves B Corporation Certification Status

Sets High Bar for Loyalty and Rewards Organizations

Boulder, CO, February 20, 2020 --(



“As a company that’s focused exclusively on the natural products space and connecting shoppers with those good for you and good for the planet brands, we felt it was important for us not to simply talk about it, but actually ‘walk the walk,’" said Karen Frame, CEO & Co-Founder of Makeena. “We’re extremely excited and humbled to be joining this impressive list of B Corp Certified organizations. We’re looking forward to continuing to have a positive impact on consumers that wish to live better and buy better, as well as those brands that help them to do so.”



Makeena offers brands and retailers proprietary data, including critical business analytics and shopper data profiles. With Makeena’s technology, brands can receive real-time shopper behavioral information that identifies new distribution opportunities, geographic demands, retailer preferences and product popularity. The free location-enabled mobile app gives shoppers the ability to quickly find products that meet their dietary needs (i.e., gluten-free, lactose-free, peanut-free, etc.) and lifestyle preferences (i.e., organic, plant-based, fair trade, etc.) while saving money. Makeena is the first natural products consumer insights and engagement organization to achieve B Corp Certification.



“Makeena has offered a consumer data solution that no other has been able to, especially beyond a single retailer partner,” said Robert Mock, Founder & CEO of Ocean’s Halo. “Data has been the driver of innovation at Ocean's Halo and understanding cart (basket) data across the retail spectrum has allowed us to know what and when to launch innovation as well as what to avoid, saving us time and funds alike!”



Please Note: Makeena will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West (booth #8509) March 5-7 in Anaheim, CA. Additional information is available at expowest.com.



About Makeena

Makeena is comprised of a location-enabled app and a web portal for brands and shoppers that increases shopper awareness and loyalty for healthy and sustainable brands. Through Makeena’s technology platform, brands and retailers receive critical business analytics and shopper profile data to expand their presence in the market and increase business. Shoppers are engaged with cash back incentives after proof of purchase. Makeena is focused on making healthy products affordable for everyone everywhere – in-store and online. For more information, visit makeena.com.



About B Corporations®

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are more than 2,500 B Corps in 130 industries and 60 countries around the world.



Media Contact:

Tim Sprinkle

(720) 278-8036

https://makeena.com



