For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES
Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia
Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States.
San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC
Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods
Partnership to Deliver Unique Value to High-Growth Consumer Brands - September 04, 2019 - Find Your Influence
Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.
Is it possible to achieve world peace by focusing on the foods we eat?
Dr. Will Tuttle, author of The World Peace Diet, will answer that question at the 4th annual California Vegetarian Food Festival and Symposium, to take place on Saturday, September 21, at the Palace of Fine Arts.
Tuttle’s... - August 21, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.
Excited about their new product, Crispifarms prepares to share with the world, the most succulent banana chip yet. The all-natural, long-cut banana chips are coming to the Specialty Fine Food Fair at Olympia London in Hammersmith, London, where attendees can witness how Crispifarms has harnessed the amazing flavor of the Maldives in every bite. - July 28, 2019 - Crispifarms Ltd.
The famous site of San Francisco’s old exposition center will be the home of the 4th iteration of the California Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, as this popular plant-based celebration arrives at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, a Non-Plus Ultra venue, on September 21.
Headlining... - July 24, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.
Colorado company makes "splash" in the beverage world with new Energy Kombucha flavors. - June 22, 2019 - Bing Beverage Company
Evansville Farmers Market is proud to announce their Grand Opening event Saturday, June 15th. The event will run from 8am to 2pm and will consist of local farm vendors featuring farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, local handmade goods, food trucks, fun games, sidewalk chalk art contest, music by 104.1... - June 14, 2019 - Market Realty LLC
SweetandSavoryMeals.com is presenting 5 Delicious and Easy Summer Recipes to enjoy during busy summer days. They are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great for kids and adults alike. Especially with the kids now being home, these recipes will come in handy. Below are the most popular and favorite dinner recipes to make from the Sweet and Savory Meals blog. These recipes, combined, have over 30 million views on social media to date. - June 14, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals
CAAFD BOD & iConcept Media Group producers and curators of fashion and lifestyle brands, today announces their most anticipated upcoming, yet exclusive, trade and summit of highly screened and selected growing and emerging brands with a prime focus on health conscious and wellness products and services... - June 12, 2019 - BFDPR
Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s
The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products.
Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global
Discover one of the world’s premiere Plant-Based food ingredients: European Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) at Plant Based World, Booth #233, a Panel Discussion, and a Culinary Demo. - June 07, 2019 - CEQ Italia
Portland-based branding consultants Anton Kimball Design have been retained by Nekutli SA de CV, a natural foods company based in Jalisco, Mexico, to develop the company’s brand of healthy, organic breakfast cereals. The studio has developed brand names, logotypes, and packaging for four brands, including ancient grain cereals under the Grains For You brand name, the Vivente brand blue corn-based and amaranth-based cereals, and, for children, the puffed white corn cereal brand, Yommis. - June 06, 2019 - Anton Kimball Design
The Morton Grove Farmers' Market will offer a variety of local produce, flowers, baked goods and more during its outdoor season every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 8 through October 19. - June 03, 2019 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
7-Eleven launched a new emerging brands test with almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. Mirus Promotions, Inc. is set to execute in-store demos over the duration of two months to support this launch and directly promote the products to consumers. - May 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.
Pure Yolks meets India Organic's rigorous quality standards and adhere to the norms specified by the National Program for Organic Production which have been formulated in harmony with other International Standards regulating import and export of organic products. - May 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks
One out of 5 deaths worldwide are connected to undesirable dietary patterns, especially eating a lot of salt, and insufficient foods grown from the ground grains, explained by nutrition expert. - May 12, 2019 - Sports Inside
Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid
Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO.
For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged
The multi-faceted Gabriel Cousens, an ivy-trained M.D., an ordained rabbi, a Native American sundancer, and author of 13 internationally acclaimed books--will be just one of the keynote speakers appearing at the 9th annual NYC Vegetarian Food Festival, May 18-19, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea.
Cousens... - May 01, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.
Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants.
OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger
The identity of Chosewood is blooming as the BeltLine development grows nearer. Atlanta has seen the BeltLine alter how people think about transportation and outdoor culture. Edible Neighborhood is changing the perception of how and where food can be harvested while adding value to community spaces in the city of Atlanta. - March 23, 2019 - Beltwood Property Management
Bareburger Restaurant Group has left Levelup and partnered with LunchBox Technology to launch a revamped online ordering app for all of its 39 U.S. locations. This is the first step in a series of maneuvers that will allow Bareburger to be free of all 3rd party delivery partners by the end of 2020.
The... - March 08, 2019 - Bareburger
New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market
World's Healthiest Superfoods Tonic - USDA Certified Organic. Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar is made with the "Mother," then steeped for 4-6 weeks to infuse 10 superfoods, including Garlic, Ginger, Onions, Lemons, Tangerines, Horseradish Root, Jalapenos, Turmeric, Thyme, and Honey. Then cold pressed to capture up to 90% of the micro-nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. - February 21, 2019 - Youthful Life
“The question is, are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant except in a picture book?”
- David Attenborough
The Seven Hotel is proud to announce, in conjunction with the amazing Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Elephant Gin, an exciting new Afternoon... - February 12, 2019 - Seven Hotel