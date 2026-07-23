Organic Food News
You are what you eat. That’s why news on organic, natural and better-for-you foods is here to stay. Learn about the latest research, products, events, influencers, companies and trends informing the organic and health food category.
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Selects PASMO America as Preferred Soft Serve Machine Partner for National Frozen Yogurt Expansion
Cult-Favorite Ice Cream Brand Chooses PASMO's Industry-Leading Direct-Drive Machines as It Rolls Out Frozen Yogurt Across Its Growing Scoop Shop Network - April 15, 2026 - PASMO America
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
Singing Pastures Launches Bone Broth + Collagen Meat Sticks in Northeast Costco Warehouses Ahead of Big Game Weekend
Singing Pastures, a woman-owned functional snack brand from Maine, is expanding into 23 Costco warehouses across the Northeast ahead of the Big Game Weekend with its bone broth and collagen meat sticks. Launched nationally in December, the clean-label snacks are made with grass-fed beef or pasture raised pork and deliver functional protein without fillers or artificial ingredients. Designed for modern wellness routines, the meat sticks support protein-forward, gut friendly snacking. - February 04, 2026 - Singing Pastures
Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) Full-Year 2025 Outlook Reflects Strong Operational Turnaround and Margin Expansion
Stryve Demonstrates Significant Financial Progress Since 2022 Transformation and Initiates Formal Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value - November 18, 2025 - Stryve Foods, Inc.
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
From City Block to Plate: BoringGreens Powers Phoenix with Organic, Sustainable Microgreens
BoringGreens, a hyper-local urban hydroponic farm in Central Phoenix, grows organic microgreens bursting with intense flavors and vibrant colors. Using up to 90% less water than conventional farming and zero pesticides, BoringGreens supplies chefs, restaurants, and the community with fresh, sustainable greens grown right where they’re eaten. - September 11, 2025 - BoringGreens
Wellgreen to Showcase Natural Functional Ingredients for Pet Nutrition at Pet Fair Asia 2025
Wellgreen will showcase natural functional pet ingredients—including Yucca Extract Powder and Organic Fruit Powders—at Pet Fair Asia 2025 (Booth W6S17), highlighting its customized solutions for gut health, immunity, and clean-label nutrition. - July 26, 2025 - Wellgreen
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Before It Was a Buzzword: L’Auberge Invites Guests to Experience Its Farm-to-Table Legacy
L’Auberge Provençale will host a seasonal foraging class on September 13, 2025, offering guests a hands-on way to explore native ingredients and the inn’s farm-to-table philosophy. Led by Professor Clay Morris, the experience includes a guided forage followed by a multi-course lunch crafted by Chef Alex Sakelakos and paired by sommelier Christian Borel. - July 18, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Global Demand for Yucca Extract Surges – Insights from Wellgreen
Wellgreen shares insights into the rising global demand for Yucca extract across animal feed, pet nutrition, and clean-label applications, highlighting its sustainable sourcing and versatile functionality. - July 14, 2025 - Wellgreen
Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London
Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits according the Spirit Business - London - July 06, 2025 - Licor Zone
Wellgreen Garners Global Attention and Cooperation Intent at CPHI & Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025
Wellgreen Technology Co., Ltd. is a trusted manufacturer and global supplier of high-quality botanical extracts and natural nutraceutical ingredients. With a focus on clean-label, science-backed solutions, Wellgreen offers a wide range of plant-based products, including Yucca Schidigera Extract Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Powder, and Glucoraphanin from Broccoli Extract. - June 30, 2025 - Wellgreen
Wellgreen Unveils Cranberry Fruit Powder to Meet Global Demand for Natural Women's Health Solutions
Wellgreen introduces Cranberry Fruit Powder, rich in PACs and antioxidants, supporting women’s urinary tract and immune health. Ideal for supplements and functional foods. Clean-label, non-GMO, and globally compliant. - June 18, 2025 - Wellgreen
Wellgreen to Showcase Premium Botanical Extracts at Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025 in Shanghai
Meet Wellgreen at booth 21C97 during Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025, June 24–26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai. Discover high-quality botanical extracts, including yucca extract powder, organic apple cider vinegar powder, and glucoraphanin powder. - June 06, 2025 - Wellgreen
Wellgreen to Showcase Premium Plant-Based Extracts at CPHI China 2025
Wellgreen, a leading supplier of high-purity botanical extracts and natural ingredients, is excited to announce its participation in CPHI China 2025, taking place June 24–26 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Visitors are invited to meet the Wellgreen team at Booth E4E70 to explore its newest innovations in superfood powders, herbal extracts, and functional ingredients. - June 05, 2025 - Wellgreen
Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand. - May 24, 2025 - Good Mana
North Meck Community Farmers Market Celebrates Earth Day at Cornelius Earth Jam with Hands-On Seedling Activity
The North Meck Community Farmers Market is excited to announce its participation in the Town of Cornelius' annual Earth Jam celebration on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Robbins Park. This lively and family-friendly free event honors Earth Day with a variety of nature-themed activities, music, food, and community engagement — and the market is thrilled to bring a bit of green-thumb magic to the festivities. - April 12, 2025 - North Meck Community Farmers Market
Moringa Pure Pakistan Launches Affordable Imported Black Chia Seeds
Moringa Pure Pakistan is now offering premium imported Black Chia Seeds across Pakistan. These nutrient-rich seeds, known for their high omega-3 content, fiber, antioxidants, and protein, are a great addition to a healthy diet. - April 08, 2025 - Moringa Pure Pakistan
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Māmaki Memory™ First Brain Support Supplement from Hawaii
Māmaki Memory ™ supports normal brain function and relief from occasional and temporary brain fog. Made from the Māmaki plant, which is endemic to Hawaii and primarily grown on the Big Island, it has been utilized for centuries for its health and wellness properties. Now available as an... - March 05, 2025 - Mamaki Memory
SocioFab.com Launches Platform to Support Health and Wellness Communities
SocioFab.com, a new digital platform based in Karachi, has officially launched to address growing interest in health and wellness education. The platform curates evidence-based content and product recommendations tailored for fitness enthusiasts and individuals seeking sustainable lifestyle... - February 06, 2025 - SocioFab
Solution Group Partners with 424 Capital to Accelerate Growth and Expand Service Offering
Solution Group, a leading provider of water and wastewater services, consulting, and technology announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from 424 Capital to accelerate growth and expand its service offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Solution Group’s history, allowing the Company to continue its recent growth and provide additional value to clients. - February 03, 2025 - Solution Group
Springs Fireplace Hot Sauce and Salsa Spice Up the 2025 Scovie Awards with Two Prestigious Wins
Springs Fireplace, an culinary brand rooted in global inspiration and local craftsmanship, has ignited the fiery foods scene by earning two coveted ribbons at the 2025 Scovie Awards. The annual competition, recognized as the pinnacle of spicy excellence, awarded Springs Fireplace’s Salsa Roja and Tesuque Hot Sauce third-place honors in their respective categories. The accolades underscore Springs Fireplace's growing acclaim in the flavor-forward food scene. - January 07, 2025 - Springs Fireplace
CBD Emporium Marks 7-Year Anniversary with Exciting Online Event
Celebrate 7 years of wellness with CBD Emporium's online-exclusive BOGO sale and free Spider Muscle Balm. - December 31, 2024 - CBD Emporium
The Wave Restaurant: A New Boutique Restaurant Set to Redefine Luxury on the Shores of Lake Erie
The Wave Restaurant is a boutique dining experience located in Marblehead, Ohio inside of The Wave at Marblehead Hotel, offering a luxurious escape along the shores of Lake Erie. From visionary developers Matt Robinson and Bobby George, The Wave Boutique Hotel & Restaurants sets a new standard in hospitality on Lake Erie Shores & Islands. Opening October 24, 2024. - October 23, 2024 - Ethos Hospitality Group, LLC
True Nopal Cactus Water Expands Distribution to 2,362 Walmart Stores
True Nopal, the original cactus water™ and creator of the category, is proud to announce its expanded distribution across 2362 Walmart stores nationwide. - October 15, 2024 - True Nopal Ventures LLC
Christina Cates Debuts New Talk Show Culinary Confidential on AM 970: The Answer - September 29
Christina Cates spotlights the secret and sexy side of the food profession from the inside. From the coat check to the kitchen, and everywhere in between, each week, Christina and her guests always have the scoop. - September 23, 2024 - Christina Cates
Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival: a Celebration of Plant-Based Delights and Community Connection
The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival will take place on October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 438 FAMU Way, Tallahassee, FL. Featuring 15 local vegan vendors, the event will offer a variety of plant-based foods, live music, spoken word performances, a yoga session, painting activities, and networking opportunities. Timed during a bi-week for FAMU and FSU football games, the festival invites students and locals to engage with the community and discover vegan options. - September 13, 2024 - Hawt Tastes
Season 1 of the Food & Intel Fireside Chats is Out Featuring Exclusive Interviews with Experts in the Industry (on How AI Can Revolutionize Food Safety)
Agroknow launches Season 1 of AI in Food Safety: The Fireside Chats, a food & intel video interview series, that explores AI in food safety to uncover the transformative potential of AI technology in enhancing food safety standards. - August 30, 2024 - Agroknow PC
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
Superior Grocers Opens Second Store Grand Opening in Victorville, CA
Superior Grocers, a leading name in the grocery industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Victorville, California. The new store, which officially opened its doors on July 3, 2024, marks another significant step in Superior Grocers' expansion and ongoing commitment... - July 10, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Shark Tank Winner Launches Organic Ketchup for Kids, Set to Revolutionize Family Mealtimes
Noshi, whose appearance on Shark Tank last year secured them a deal with Mark Cuban, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new organic ketchup specially designed for kids. - July 03, 2024 - Noshi Inc
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Superior Grocers Announces Mary Kasper as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer
Superior Grocers proudly announces the appointment of Mary Kasper as the company's Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. With an illustrious background in law and extensive experience in the retail sector, Kasper brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Kasper joins Superior... - May 13, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Salamander Resort Middleburg to Feature Mango Creek Product Line
Local artisan's handcrafted bath and body line added to gift shop offerings at Forbes five-star resort in Middleburg, VA. - April 24, 2024 - Mango Creek
Bread Man Baking Co. Flourishes in 2023 with Record Growth and Industry Leadership
Houston's Bread Man Baking Co. achieved remarkable growth in 2023, with sales up by 72% and net income by 65.7%. They attained SQF certification for food safety and integrated EOS methodology for operational efficiency. Net operating profit rose by over 285%, enabling expansion to 11 states. Founder Tasos Katsaounis emphasizes their dedication to quality and innovation. - April 04, 2024 - Bread Man Baking Co.
Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US
Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Voyager Toddler Milk Selected as an Emerging Brand by Naturally Network's Retail Access Program with Whole Foods Market
Voyager Toddler Milk, the only USDA organic on-the-go milk company, was chosen out of 400+ applicants to participate in the Retail Access Program with Whole Foods. - March 06, 2024 - Voyager Milk
Goronson Farm Reveals Plans to Grow Kosher, Certified-Organic Etrogs in Maine
Goronson Farm plans to increase cultivation of the biblical fruit that has bumpy yellow, fragrant flesh used to make distinctly flavored jams, jellies, pies & etrogcello. Used for Sukkot, it is grown according to Halakha Agricultural laws. - February 28, 2024 - Goronson Farm
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Cyrus Ramsey: Blending Technology and Taste in the Art of Cooking
Cyrus Ramsey, an AI-powered master chef created by the innovative AI Team of Doyjo LLC in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is making waves in the culinary world, not from a physical kitchen but through the digital platform CyrusRamsey.com. This revolutionary AI chef redefines cooking, baking, and meal planning with its expansive database of recipes, ingredients, and nutritional information, functioning like a comprehensive culinary encyclopedia in an approachable chef's guise. - January 24, 2024 - DOYJO
Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara Launch Their First Podcast Episode, "We Made It to January!"
Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara, is a podcast that focuses on the connection between the foods we eat, the moods we experience, and how they interact with each other. In the first episode, post-holiday comeback and setbacks will be discussed. Stefanie Schwartz a Registered... - January 13, 2024 - Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara