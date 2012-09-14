PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Find Your Influence and BFY Capital Announce Marketing Alliance Partnership to Deliver Unique Value to High-Growth Consumer Brands - September 04, 2019 - Find Your Influence

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Peace Begins on the Plate at U.S. Veg Corp's San Francisco Festival Is it possible to achieve world peace by focusing on the foods we eat? Dr. Will Tuttle, author of The World Peace Diet, will answer that question at the 4th annual California Vegetarian Food Festival and Symposium, to take place on Saturday, September 21, at the Palace of Fine Arts. Tuttle’s... - August 21, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

Start-Up Snack Maker Crispifarms Limited: Not Just Another Company - Not Just Another Banana Chip Excited about their new product, Crispifarms prepares to share with the world, the most succulent banana chip yet. The all-natural, long-cut banana chips are coming to the Specialty Fine Food Fair at Olympia London in Hammersmith, London, where attendees can witness how Crispifarms has harnessed the amazing flavor of the Maldives in every bite. - July 28, 2019 - Crispifarms Ltd.

U.S Veg Corp Brings First Veg Fest and Symposium to Palace of Fine Arts The famous site of San Francisco’s old exposition center will be the home of the 4th iteration of the California Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, as this popular plant-based celebration arrives at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, a Non-Plus Ultra venue, on September 21. Headlining... - July 24, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

Evansville Farmers Market Grand Opening Day Set Evansville Farmers Market is proud to announce their Grand Opening event Saturday, June 15th. The event will run from 8am to 2pm and will consist of local farm vendors featuring farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, local handmade goods, food trucks, fun games, sidewalk chalk art contest, music by 104.1... - June 14, 2019 - Market Realty LLC

SweetandSavoryMeals.com Announces 5 Easy Summer Recipes to Make During Busy Weekdays SweetandSavoryMeals.com is presenting 5 Delicious and Easy Summer Recipes to enjoy during busy summer days. They are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great for kids and adults alike. Especially with the kids now being home, these recipes will come in handy. Below are the most popular and favorite dinner recipes to make from the Sweet and Savory Meals blog. These recipes, combined, have over 30 million views on social media to date. - June 14, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Health & Wellness Brands Exposition at the Mind Body Soul Well-being Exchange & Summit in New York City, August 29th, 2019 CAAFD BOD & iConcept Media Group producers and curators of fashion and lifestyle brands, today announces their most anticipated upcoming, yet exclusive, trade and summit of highly screened and selected growing and emerging brands with a prime focus on health conscious and wellness products and services... - June 12, 2019 - BFDPR

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global

Anton Kimball Design Gives Organic Breakfast Cereal Brand a Fresh New Look Portland-based branding consultants Anton Kimball Design have been retained by Nekutli SA de CV, a natural foods company based in Jalisco, Mexico, to develop the company’s brand of healthy, organic breakfast cereals. The studio has developed brand names, logotypes, and packaging for four brands, including ancient grain cereals under the Grains For You brand name, the Vivente brand blue corn-based and amaranth-based cereals, and, for children, the puffed white corn cereal brand, Yommis. - June 06, 2019 - Anton Kimball Design

Morton Grove Farmers' Market Begins 10th Season June 8, 2019 The Morton Grove Farmers' Market will offer a variety of local produce, flowers, baked goods and more during its outdoor season every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 8 through October 19. - June 03, 2019 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

Mirus Promotions, Inc. Supports 7-Eleven Launch of Emerging Brands Test in LA Stores 7-Eleven launched a new emerging brands test with almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. Mirus Promotions, Inc. is set to execute in-store demos over the duration of two months to support this launch and directly promote the products to consumers. - May 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

Pure Yolks Achieves India Organic Certification for Organic Eggs Pure Yolks meets India Organic's rigorous quality standards and adhere to the norms specified by the National Program for Organic Production which have been formulated in harmony with other International Standards regulating import and export of organic products. - May 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks

Poor Diet Kills More People Than Smoking, Dietitian at Sports Inside Explains One out of 5 deaths worldwide are connected to undesirable dietary patterns, especially eating a lot of salt, and insufficient foods grown from the ground grains, explained by nutrition expert. - May 12, 2019 - Sports Inside

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Hot Topics at U.S. Veg Corp's 9th Annual NYC Veg Food Fest The multi-faceted Gabriel Cousens, an ivy-trained M.D., an ordained rabbi, a Native American sundancer, and author of 13 internationally acclaimed books--will be just one of the keynote speakers appearing at the 9th annual NYC Vegetarian Food Festival, May 18-19, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea. Cousens... - May 01, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

Organic Consumers Association and Bareburger Announce Transparency Initiative Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants. OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger

Chosewood Blows Up Edible Neighborhood The identity of Chosewood is blooming as the BeltLine development grows nearer. Atlanta has seen the BeltLine alter how people think about transportation and outdoor culture. Edible Neighborhood is changing the perception of how and where food can be harvested while adding value to community spaces in the city of Atlanta. - March 23, 2019 - Beltwood Property Management

Bareburger Leaving 3rd Party Delivery Systems in 2020 Bareburger Restaurant Group has left Levelup and partnered with LunchBox Technology to launch a revamped online ordering app for all of its 39 U.S. locations. This is the first step in a series of maneuvers that will allow Bareburger to be free of all 3rd party delivery partners by the end of 2020. The... - March 08, 2019 - Bareburger

New Midweek Farmers' Market for New Braunfels, TX New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market

Youthful Life, LLC Partners with UNFI and Azure Standard to Distribute Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar World's Healthiest Superfoods Tonic - USDA Certified Organic. Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar is made with the "Mother," then steeped for 4-6 weeks to infuse 10 superfoods, including Garlic, Ginger, Onions, Lemons, Tangerines, Horseradish Root, Jalapenos, Turmeric, Thyme, and Honey. Then cold pressed to capture up to 90% of the micro-nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. - February 21, 2019 - Youthful Life