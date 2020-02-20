Eugene Weems for Congress Announces California’s Write-in Candidates for U.S. Representative

Press Releases Eugene Weems for District 31 Press Release

San Bernardino, CA, February 20, 2020 --(



The list of Write-In Candidates will be available February 21, 2020 on the Secretary of State website.



Tanay Colon stated, "Write-In candidates are ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things because they want change."



Jacquetta Green is running for District 8 as the only write-in Candidate, there are nine other candidates. Paul Cook was the incumbent. Jacquetta is a fighter for meaningful changes that will improve living conditions. District 8 includes 3 counties, San Bernardino, Mono and Inyo County. Learn more about her at jgreenuscongress.org and write-in J. Green on your mail-in ballots and at the polls District 8.



Reggie Keys says, "Change is necessary." Maxine Waters for District 43, has done a phenomenal job. As times are changing, more needs to be done for better health care, education aimed at skills for careers and eliminate the separation of family members especially those that are adversely affected by immigration law. Together, we can make the necessary changes in law and practice. Learn more about him at keys2020.org and write-in Reggie Keys on your mail-in ballots and at the polls District 43.



Pete Aguilar's seat is being challenged by Agnes Gibboney and Write-In Candidate Eugene Weems for District 31. Weems is a community leader who interacts with the homeless, at-risk youth and street gangs to make the Inland Empire safer.

Eugene Weems says, "I will be your voice...I will be your strength...I will be the one to help you execute change. I will win for you. I am a man of action, no Question." Learn more about Eugene Weems at eugeneweems.com and write-in Eugene Weems on your mail-in ballots and at the polls for District 31.



At the end of the election process, the changes and opportunities that affect you the most are in the hands and will of the people you voted for. In these key positions, the path of tax funds will flow, laws that will be adopted, with or without, you in mind. Your vote can mean you will live in a society that serves you for a brighter future and lifestyle.



