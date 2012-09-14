PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

No Democrat Left Behind Campaign Launches Nationwide The coalition of No Dem Left Behind launches their campaign ahead of the 2020 elections. - November 15, 2019 - No Democrat Left Behind

Rishi Kumar Pushes for California Fire Insurance Democratic Candidate for United States Congress District CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding California Fire Insurance: "In the midst the Kincade fire, which forced the evacuation of over 180,000 people, we have seen the rapid pace at which fires can cause immense damage... - November 10, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Rishi Kumar Supports Medicare for All Democratic Candidate for the United States Congress seat for CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding healthcare and his position on Medicare for All. “President Lyndon B. Johnson, 54 years ago, signed Medicare into law. Why? The reality then was that 56% of seniors lacked health... - October 31, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Rishi Pledges to Refuse PAC and Special Interest Group Money Democratic Candidate for United States Congress CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding PAC and Special Interest Group money in elections, emphasizing that his campaign will not be accepting such campaign contributions “I am glad to be one of a handful of candidates running... - October 25, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Rishi Kumar Offers Earthquake Safety Insights Democratic Candidate for United States Congress CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement on earthquake preparedness following the series of tremors that California has experienced lately. Rishi has implemented routine community reminders about earthquake safety and fire preparedness through... - October 22, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

"What the Hell is Going On? A Primer to Understanding Our World in the Age of Trump" by Cameron Cowan The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia

My-Canada.Today Expands to Cover Over 115 Electoral Districts with the Official Launch of Montreal Measures My-Canada.Today has compiled a plethora of information about Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax weather forecasts, job postings and more. - September 23, 2019 - Wayne A. Cargill Agency

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Cadre for Upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana Janadhar India, an experienced election management company, has deployed its team in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana to help candidate and political parties to manage upcoming assembly elections in 2019. - July 26, 2019 - Janadhar India

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Citizens for Queens Announces Campaign to Restore Accountability to Local Politics Democratic multi-candidate committee formed to support candidates who will focus on constructive solutions to problems facing the borough and expand opportunity for all through inclusive growth - June 12, 2019 - Citizens for Queens

Texas Native Cyrus Sajna Announces Presidential Bid in the 2020 Presidential Election Cycle Cyrus vows to Go and Sin No More on the Earth as President. ​ - June 12, 2019 - Cyrus For America

Electoral History Made in Malta with Innovative E-Counting Technology from Idox and Scytl Summary: Idox Elections and Scytl have successfully provided an Electronic Vote Counting Solution to the Electoral Commission of Malta, supporting the record-time delivery of poll results for the country's European Parliament election. - June 09, 2019 - IDOX

Tunisian American Wall Street Executive Sofien Bennaceur, Candidate for President of Tunisia 2020 Tunisian American Sofien Bennaceur, 2020 presidential candidate for Tunisia, is backed by major Wall Street influential firms and lobbies. Sofien Bennaceur, who is considered an influential person, is a conservative in terms of fiscal policy. He supports major reforms on opening up Tunisia to new markets,... - May 28, 2019 - Sofien Bennaceur

Listen to the Mueller Report - There’s an App for That New iOS app lets anyone hear the entire Mueller Report in an average week’s commute and adds interactive multimedia to the Special Council's findings. - May 23, 2019 - Ontario Britton

Alex Salmond TV Show Soars Beyond 220,000 Viewers via Facebook's Video Platform The Facebook audience for the former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond's political talk show has soared to over 220,000 viewers on Facebook's "Watch" video platform. The last two programmes featured an interview with top ten UK political blogger, Craig Murray - the former British Ambassador. - May 23, 2019 - Slainte Media Ltd.

Michael Weinstock Announces Congressional Campaign in NY 3 Michael Weinstock is seeking to become the first 9/11 firefighter elected to Congress. If elected, Michael will also become the first openly gay person elected to Congress from New York City. He is running for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from Queens to Suffolk County. Michael is a proud New Yorker. He has lived nearly his entire life in Queens and Long Island. He grew up here, and on his eighteenth birthday, he joined the volunteer fire department in Great Neck. - May 16, 2019 - Michael Weinstock for Congress

Startup City Names Manish Jha Top Ambitious Business Leader to Follow in 2019 Manish Jha, a seasoned political consultant and election strategist, has been recognised as one of the 30 ambitious business leaders to follow in 2019 by Startup City India Magazine. - May 13, 2019 - Janadhar India

Weld County Colorado Official Recall Headquarters Grand Opening of the Official Recall Polis Headquarters at 808 9th Street, Greeley, Colorado on Saturday May 11, 2019. - May 10, 2019 - Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis

NordVPN Opinion: Cyber Security Scare Ahead of Spain’s Elections Ahead of Spain’s elections in April and May, the country's government is reportedly creating a special unit to identify cyber threats and fake news. The government is concerned about potential campaigns of disinformation and cyber attacks. - April 17, 2019 - NordVPN

Anna Faktorovich Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Quanah, Texas Women controlled half of Texas’ largest cities in 1990, but by 2018 only a single woman held a statewide position. Quanah is overdue for a woman at the helm and Anna Faktorovich, Director of Anaphora Literary Press, has entered the Mayoral race to improve this historic but steadily depopulating... - February 05, 2019 - Anaphora Literary Press

Buhari/Osinbajo Administration is Leading Nigeria on the Right Path to Advancing Prosperity, Security & Stability with Next Level Agenda President Buhari - Doing More with Less While Building the Economy, Security & Gradually Quenching Corruption - January 27, 2019 - Nigeria Diaspora for Buhari

Relive the Kennedy 50-Mile Hike with the FreeWalkers Join a group of 150 hearty long distance hikers on Saturday, February 9, 2019 to travel 50 miles by foot in one day. They will walk from Old Anglers parking lot in Potomac, Maryland to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, along the banks of the Potomac River on the C&O Canal Towpath. This is a reprise of famous Kennedy 50-Mile Hike that moved a nation 56 years ago. - January 19, 2019 - FreeWalkers

New Film Dedicated to DACA Dreamers Dramatizes How Life Can be for Them in Mexico ES Creative Gang, a Multi-cultural Creative Services company and Producer/Director Luis Luna Estrada release “One Night in Mexico” and soon will release “Una Noche en Mexico,” a unique film project producing two films simultaneously in English and Spanish, a creative endeavor 15 years in the making. - January 17, 2019 - ES Creative Gang

The National Association of Minority Political Consultants Will Increase Representation of Minority Voters and Consultants The National Association of Minority Political Consultants (NAMPC) is a new political organization with strong political ties throughout the nation. Its nonpartisan mission is two-fold, “...help elect political leaders who are truly committed to fighting for the under-served and over-looked voter;... - January 12, 2019 - The National Association of Minority Political Consultants

Patient & Provider Groups Oppose Legislation to Enable International Reference Pricing for Seniors’ Drugs Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

US Incubator Welcomes Start-Ups & Entrepreneurs US Incubator LLC has announced it will be welcoming new business start-ups and entrepreneurs to it's building in downtown Evansville. Now with the addition of co-work space and offices available on a “by the day lease,” US Incubator is opening it's doors to the self-employed, start-ups &... - January 11, 2019 - US Incubator LLC

AmpleHarvest.org Helping America's Home and Community Gardeners Respond to Government Shutdown Home Gardeners in Southern Hardiness Zones Can Assist Food Pantries Experiencing a Surge of Need Due to Shutdown - January 10, 2019 - AmpleHarvest.org

The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Colloquium – Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life The PLATO Society of Los Angeles is excited to announce its January 2019 Colloquium: Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life presented by Dr.Jennifer Kavanagh of the RAND Corporation; January 17th, 2019; Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program. Open to the Public. Free Parking. - January 08, 2019 - The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

Grassley's Longtime Focus on Transparency Praised by National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group as Senator Assumes Senate Finance Committee Chairmanship SCPC: New WSJ Report on Part D Medicare Plans Overcharging CMS Ripe Target for Scrutiny - January 07, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Grace Mukupa, PH.D and MBA, Added to the Distinguished Speakers List for 2019 Manchester Group & Associates, a Washington, DC government relations firm, has added Dr. Mukupa to speak on the topic of balancing government work and career. - January 02, 2019 - MG&A Global

Mrs. Odil Nyombo Wade Speaks Up for Women, Girls, and the Youth During DR Congo's Election Being the voice of women, girls, and children suffering from violence, rape, and trauma from the effects of war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the mission of Mrs. Odil Nyombo Wade and the Congo Diaspora USA. - January 01, 2019 - MG&A Global

339 Groups Urge Congress to Halt International Pricing Index Model Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

Right Scan Right Time Leaders Visit Capitol Hill to Call for Permanent Device Tax Repeal Patients from Across the Country Meet with Their Senators. - December 07, 2018 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Nation’s Home Health Leaders Visit Capitol Hill in Support of Legislation to Refine Medicare Home Health Payment Reforms Bipartisan legislation modifies Patient Driven Groupings Model to ensure consistent patient access to home healthcare before 2020 implementation. - November 28, 2018 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

New Nonfiction Book "Police Craft" Presents a Veteran Police Officer's Thoughtful Views on the Job, the Public and the Use of Force A veteran police officer gives his thoughtful, balanced views on police shootings, racial profiling, community relations, and every other aspect of policing in the new book "Police Craft: What Cops Know About Crime, Community and Violence" by Adam Plantinga, sergeant, San Francisco Police Department. Published by Quill Driver Books; publication date Dec. 1, 2018. - November 28, 2018 - Linden Publishing

New Initiative by Ultimatum, Inc. to Prevent Mass Shootings in America In response to the increase in gun violence in the US, Ultimatum, Inc. has launched a new initiative which allows Americans to take real action to end mass shootings. People decide whether there should be an increased focus on gun control legislation or improving the mental health care system and take... - November 27, 2018 - Ultimatum Inc.

Sherri Harris Allgood, First African American Woman Elected as Mayor of Troy, NC After winning the election on November 6, 2018, Sherri Harris Allgood will become the first African American to hold the title of Mayor in Montgomery County. - November 17, 2018 - Sherri Harris Allgood

JEBWizard Publishing Announces the Release of a Compelling New Book by Former Mobster Jerry Tillinghast and Captain (Ret.) Joe Broadmeadow Debunking the Myth of the Mob Former Mob associate Jerry Tillinghast talks about his life as a member of the Patriarca Organized Crime family. Jerry details the true personal cost of life within the mob. Silent for over 40 years on loyalty to a now broken code, Jerry reveals for the first time the truth behind the murder that put him in prison for thirty years. Jerry was featured on the Crimetown Podcast Season 1. - November 13, 2018 - JEBWizard Publishing

CQCRC Praises Competitive Bidding Reforms, Pledges to Work with CMS and Congress to Refine DMEPOS Policies Final DMEPOS rule will make market more competitive and protect oxygen access to Medicare beneficiaries, but serious concerns remain. - November 06, 2018 - CQRC

Hundreds of Patriots Are Descending on Dallas Texas for Operation Classified The event is Operation Classified, Hosted by John B Wells, of Caravan to Midnight, for the benefit of the Lieutenant General Michael Flynn Legal Defense Fund. Operation Classified, billed as the largest-ever event supporting General Michael Flynn, ignites in Dallas, Texas November 9th through the 11th... - November 02, 2018 - Caravan to Midnight Inc.

CardioVascular Coalition Commends Bipartisan Lawmakers for Warning Against Proposed Cuts to Revascularization Services CVC supports bipartisan group of lawmakers for signing letter to CMS opposing the proposed 30% cut in the CY 2019 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule. - October 19, 2018 - CardioVascular Coalition

Award-Winning Author Re-Releases Children’s Book in Time for Mid-Term Elections; Publication is Part of Shady Pines Story Town Website Focused on Restoring Civility Imagine an election where themes of honesty, forgiveness, and responsibility are on the ballot and civility is the big winner? That is the case with the re-released, national award winning, "Boomer and Halley Election Day - A Town Votes for Civic Responsibility" book for readers 4-8. This Mom's Choice Gold Award winning book will have families laughing and cheering the folks in this small Southern town where civility lives! - October 18, 2018 - Tuxedo Cat Productions

MITA Commends New Research Paper Demonstrating the Many Flaws of the Medical Device Tax Pacific Research Institute Calls on Congress to Complete Unfinished Bipartisan Business and Repeal the Device Tax. - October 16, 2018 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

DVAC Commends Bipartisan Lawmakers for Opposing Proposed Medicare Cuts to Vascular Access Services for Dialysis Patients A group of bipartisan lawmakers warn HHS that unprecedented 62% reimbursement rate reduction to vascular access services would have serious impacts on patients with kidney disease. - October 15, 2018 - Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition