Elections & Campaigns News
Vote for news about candidates in national, local and state elections. Read announcements about political campaigns, endorsements, election results, party initiatives, political action committees and fundraising efforts.
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
Statement from Kristina Libby, U.S. Senate Candidate, on Senate Race in Maine
U.S. Senate candidate withdraws, urges community to focus on efforts at statewide unification and healing for economic and security ramifications. Switches political parties. - July 21, 2026 - Kristina Libby
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
Jacob Anders, 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate, Endorses Tom Steyer for California Governor
Jacob Anders, 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate, Endorses Tom Steyer for California Governor - June 12, 2026 - Jacob Anders
Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance
Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust. - May 28, 2026 - Karen Poznanski for TVUSD
From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway. - May 15, 2026 - Hero Brands Digital
"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026 - April 13, 2026 - Troutman For America
Now Available: 2026 Voter Guide California Congressional District 47 (Orange County, Irvine, Laguna, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point)
Troutman For America Campaign Provides Voter Guide to Help Voters Make Sense of Newly Redistricted California 47th Congressional District Following Prop 50 - April 09, 2026 - Troutman For America
"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing - April 03, 2026 - Troutman For America
Nickolas Wildstar Campaign Announces “The Dream Fundraiser” Community Event April 11
Fresno City Council District 5 candidate Nickolas Wildstar will host a community fundraising event titled “The Dream Fundraiser” on April 11 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, bringing together residents, supporters, and community members to learn more about his campaign and vision for... - March 29, 2026 - Nickolas Wildstar for Fresno City Council District 5 2026
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
Nickolas Wildstar Calls for Accountability and a New Vision for Public Safety
Response on issue from City Council Candidate Nickolas Wildstar regarding ICE Shooting in Minneapolis. - March 21, 2026 - Nickolas Wildstar for Fresno City Council District 5 2026
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again. - January 20, 2026 - Gabriel Vadasz for Arizona House
David Plotts Launches Re-Election Campaign for Wicomico County Board of Education, District 7
David Plotts, Vice Chair of the Wicomico County Board of Education, announced his re-election campaign today to represent the newly drawn District 7, following recent redistricting. First elected in 2022, Plotts has been a strong advocate for students, educators, and families, focusing on... - January 16, 2026 - David Plotts for Wicomico Board of Education
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
American Faith Announces Project RedBird
American Faith, one of the nation’s fastest-growing values-driven news and media organizations, announced today the alpha launch of Project Redbird—a first-of-its-kind, legislative transparency platform. American Faith has become a trusted source of news, cultural insight, and... - December 04, 2025 - American Faith
"Hiring is Broken." The Candidate Experience Launches to Help Employers Build Transparency and Trust in Hiring.
The Candidate Experience is a new platform dedicated to improving hiring transparency and accountability. Backed by original research and community data, it provides HR leaders and recruiters with insights into candidate expectations while empowering job seekers through resources, reports, and real-world hiring feedback. - November 11, 2025 - The Candidate Experience
Transformative Justice Coalition Launches "Hey Jersey - Let’s Vote!" GOTV Freedom Ride to Mobilize Voters Across New Jersey
The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), in partnership with the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, League of Women Voters, New Jersey Center for Social Justice, AFT, SEIU, Salvation in Action, the People’s Organization for Progress, local municipalities, faith and civic leaders and a host... - October 31, 2025 - Transformative Justice Coalition
Danbury City Council Candidate Candace V. Fay Launches “Furever Danbury” – A Campaign for the Fur Vote
Cute campaign for dog lovers this political season. - October 17, 2025 - Candace V. Fay - Attorney & Counselor at Law, PC
Ericka Kopp Announces Run for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District
Healthcare attorney Ericka Kopp is running for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District. A biracial LGBTQ+ woman, Kopp fights for access to healthcare, VA services for veterans, and civil rights. “I’ve seen firsthand how Virginians are being let down by leaders who trade honesty for political gamesmanship. That’s not leadership, it’s betrayal.” Kopp's grassroots campaign rejects corporate donations and centers on access, accountability, and putting people over partisan politics. - October 11, 2025 - Friends of Ericka Kopp
Christian Bishop Announces Bid for Nevada Assembly District 29
Christian Bishop announces his candidacy for Nevada Assembly District 29, emphasizing his deep roots in Henderson as a husband, father, and community leader. He pledges bold Democratic leadership focused on working families—strengthening education, growing the economy, improving housing and safety, and empowering local voices over outsiders. His mission: real results, shared prosperity, and a stronger Nevada. - October 09, 2025 - Christian Bishop
New Book Warns of “Slow-Motion Coup” as Tech Elites Advance a Dark Revolt Against Democracy
The book contends that the neo-reactionary (NRx) movement has escaped the margins of online forums to become a strategic playbook for power, operationalized by tech billionaires, political operatives, and ideological entrepreneurs. - September 05, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Statement from Abbey Laurel-Smith: "I Will Create Green Jobs for New Yorkers"
Creating green jobs for New Yorkers - June 30, 2025 - Abbey Laurel-Smith
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns Under “Stronger Together” Banner. Endorsed by Mayor Donald A. Shaw and Majority of Roselle Borough Council. - March 13, 2025 - CTE Wilkerson and Thomas
GOP Values Free Email Service "Too Big to Rig"
GOP Values.com has launched. In keeping with the "Too Big to Rig" sentiment of President Trump, he was 100% correct that if you get everyone out to vote. As President Trump has been in the White House for seven days now, GOP Values is ramping up to help with the 2026 and 2028 Midterm and... - January 29, 2025 - GOP Values
Patrick Henry College Announces Alumnus Chris Baldacci Has Been Selected as Law Clerk for the Supreme Court of the United States
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus Chris Baldacci has been selected to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas for the 2026 term. Baldacci is PHC’s 6th graduate to serve as a clerk for a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. This hire comes on the heels of 2014 graduate Claire... - December 23, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
Post-Election: Inauguration Rental Cancellations May Reflect Voter’s Pre-Election Confidence
● 57% of DC company's Inauguration Day rentals in canceled immediately after the election. ● Harris voters achieved only 47.6% of the popular vote according to the Associated Press, implying optimism over about their candidate’s win exceeded the election results. ● 30% of company's cancelled reservations have already re-booked by Trump supporters. - November 07, 2024 - Great Dwellings, Inc.
Do Something-Philadelphia: "It's Time to Vote, Now!"
Importance of Generating Historically High Levels of Voter Turnout, especially in Philadelphia's and Pennsylvania's Black and Brown Communities, to Ensure a Victory for the Harris/Walz Ticket, and to Secure Voter Rights and Economic Opportunity - November 05, 2024 - Dishing with Patricia
Provocative SF Comedy Novel “Sex On the Wrong Brain”, Site, Suggest Fascism is a Masturbation Problem That Can be Reduced with a Simple Planetary Sex Ed Lesson
The provocative theory presented in the science fiction comedy novel "Sex On the Wrong Brain" and website of the same name suggests control of women and anti abortion extremism are part of the sexual repression used for centuries to increase frustration and masturbation needed to fuel the irrational need for certainty that drives authoritarianism. - November 01, 2024 - SOWB (Sex On the Wrong Brain)
Party at the Polls: Georgia Stand-Up & Vote Rally
It's Time to Stand-Up & Let Your Voice be Heard - October 30, 2024 - Georgia Stand-UP
Singing in Harmony: A Virtual Concert to Unite America's Diverse Voices
Good Karma Karaoke Presents the "Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA" In an event that promises to showcase the unifying power of music, Good Karma Karaoke (GKK) announces the "Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA." This virtual free concert, set to take place on October 30,... - October 27, 2024 - Good Karma Karaoke
Shotwell Announces Alternative Republican Write-In Candidacy for TN House of Representative District 85
Daisy Shotwell of Memphis, TN, District 85, has officially announced her candidacy for the Republican alternative to the current Democratic Incumbent, Jesse Chism, for the November 5 election as a Write-In Candidate. This gives conservative voters a choice and a reason to come out and vote for... - October 22, 2024 - Daisy Shotwell
Confraternity of Catholic Clergy Issue Voting Guide App for the Faithful
Priests and Deacons of the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy release a non-partisan voting guide to help the faithful use a well-formed conscience when casting their ballots in the upcoming election. - October 20, 2024 - Confraternity of Catholic Clergy
Partnership Commends Harris Campaign Announcement to Expand Care in the Home for Older Americans
Home health leaders call for more investment in home-based healthcare as Medicare patients face diminished access to home health. - October 09, 2024 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare
New “Fight For Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Gifted To Trump Campaign By California Businessman
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 debuted today at a launch celebration in Washington, DC hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. - October 08, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
New “Fight for Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Debuts
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 will be released at a launch celebration in Washington, DC, hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. Media invited to attend release event. - October 02, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
America's Counterfeit Democracy - Taking #1 and #2 Spots in Politics on Amazon.com
America’s Counterfeit Democracy: Rule of the Power Elite, published on September 2, 2024 by Simms Books Publishing Corporation, has quickly risen to prominence in political literature and debuted at #1 in Social Theory, #2 in Political Parties, and #2 in Political Philosophy. In this politically charged era, author, historian, and political analyst, Michael C. Anderson, delves into how the political rights of the public have been sidelined in pursuit of elite goals. - September 17, 2024 - Michael C. Anderson
Gjonaj Seeks UAW Endorsement
Nik Gjonaj (Joan-eye), Republican candidate for Oakland County Executive, announced today that he supports Joe Rozell, and the members of UAW Local 889, in their negotiations with Oakland county for a pay raise simply to keep up with the cost of living. Gjonaj has asked to meet with the UAW and... - September 11, 2024 - Nik For Oakland
Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO NCBCP, Convener, BWR to Discuss the Upcoming Presidential Debate & Release the 11th Annual BWR Report at Media Briefing: 9/10/24
On the heels of the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump, Black Women Leaders will convene in Washington, DC to release perspectives and studies, in the form of Essays, which will emphasize the critical role Black women will play in shaping the outcome of the November 2024 Election. - September 06, 2024 - NCBCP
Co-Chair of Harris/Walz Campaign Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Joins Community Conversation at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin This Saturday
soulciti, in partnership with Austin Woman Magazine, invites you to a powerful community conversation with freshman Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX. Moderated by Shuronda Robinson, the event will focus on civic engagement, leadership, and voting. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sponsored by Huston-Tillotson and Six Square. - September 06, 2024 - soulciti
Uncloseted Media Launches with Strong Financial Backing and Announces National Partnership
Uncloseted Media, an LGBTQ focused news publication dedicated to investigating America’s LGBTQ ecosystem and elevating the voices of everyday heroes, launched today with original reporting on key LGBTQ issues and announced a partnership with The Nation. Uncloseted Media, which is hosted on... - September 03, 2024 - Uncloseted Media
Campaign Now Launches E-Book Titled "Divided We Fall:" 88% of Americans Say Political Polarization Threatens Democracy
New e-book titled “Divided We Fall” by political strategy firm Campaign Now, explores the root causes and impacts of polarization of United States culture and political system - August 30, 2024 - Campaign Now LLC
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, National Urban League and BYV, Host the Unity Coalition "Power of the Ballot" Black Leadership Gathering During DNC
National Black-Led Organizations to Emphasize the Critical Importance of Voting and Its Impact on Preserving Democracy in the 2024 Presidential Election - August 20, 2024 - NCBCP
New Publication: TheJembe Bridges the Gap Between Brands and Crucial Cultural Consumer Insights
The Jembe, a new, one-of-a-kind publication that provides brands access to valuable cultural insights through original editorial content. - August 14, 2024 - The Jembe
PurpleTV Launches Political TV Channel Over Mar-a-Lago and West Palm Beach
PurpleTV has launched a political programming channel over West Palm Beach including Mar-a-Lago. Purple is where blue meets red. - August 01, 2024 - PurpleTV