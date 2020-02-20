Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Releases Powerful 1U Rackmount Network Appliance Platform with up to 34 LAN Ports – The NA591

Axiomtek's advanced NA591 provides scalability and high security for VPN, firewall, network bandwidth controller, WAN accelerator and surveillance system applications.

City of Industry, CA, February 20, 2020 --(



The scalable NA591 offers four expandable LAN module slots that support 1GbE/ 10GbE/ 25GbE/ 40GbE/ Fiber/ Copper/ LAN Bypass interfaces, allowing for up to 34 LAN ports. Its I/O interface includes two USB 2.0 ports, one serial console port and one VGA port. The rackmount network communication platform is equipped with four DDR4-2666 U-DIMM slots with a memory capacity of up to 128GB. The NA591 also offers two 2.5” SATA HDD and one mSATA for storage. For reliable operation, it has a watchdog timer featuring 255 stepping for system reset and 8 stepping for LAN Bypass. The high performance NA591 is compatible with Linux operating systems.



“The compact NA591 features powerful computing performance and provides stable, reliable network operation for a wide range of applications in industrial cybersecurity,” said Bruce Cheng, a product manager of the Network Appliance Division at Axiomtek. “This network security appliance features Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) to allow administrators to monitor system health and manage systems. For security, it features Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for hardware-based data protection."



The NA591 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- LGA1151 socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Xeon® E-2200 processors

- Four DDR4-2666 U-DIMM for up to 128GB memory

- Features four expandable LAN modules supporting 1GbE/10GbE/25GbE/40GbE/Fiber/Copper/Bypass interfaces, for up to 34 GbE LAN ports

- Offers optional 1U redundant power supply

- Features optional support for IPMI and TPM

- Suitable for network security, cloud computing and data centers applications



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



