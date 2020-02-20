Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Springfield

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Craftsman Home in Springfield.

Eugene, OR, February 20, 2020 --(



This home offers vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan. The master suite offers a private bathroom, large glass door leading to the backyard, and a huge walk in closet. Outside you will find a large covered patio and deck space, and a firepit.



The buyer's for 4962 Forsythia St are secured and now officially in escrow.



If you are interested in other homes in the Eugene area or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 4962 Forsythia St was listed for $259,900.This home offers vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan. The master suite offers a private bathroom, large glass door leading to the backyard, and a huge walk in closet. Outside you will find a large covered patio and deck space, and a firepit.The buyer's for 4962 Forsythia St are secured and now officially in escrow.If you are interested in other homes in the Eugene area or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.comThe Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty