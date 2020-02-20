The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Springfield

Eugene, OR, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- 4962 Forsythia St was listed for $259,900.
This home offers vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan. The master suite offers a private bathroom, large glass door leading to the backyard, and a huge walk in closet. Outside you will find a large covered patio and deck space, and a firepit.
The buyer's for 4962 Forsythia St are secured and now officially in escrow.
If you are interested in other homes in the Eugene area or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com
The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.