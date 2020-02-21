Press Releases Eugene Weems for District 31 Press Release

Receive press releases from Eugene Weems for District 31: By Email RSS Feeds: Eugene Weems Announces Candidacy for U.S. Congress District 31 for March 3, 2020 Primary Election

San Bernardino, CA, February 21, 2020 --(



“Political candidates are nominated and appointed to our government that lack the real-world experience necessary to relate to the hardships of the average citizen,” says Weems.



As a congressman he is committed to working with all political parties to combat the following issues; homelessness, recidivism, low income, bullying, discrimination, healthcare cost, and the increase of criminal activity.



Eugene Weems, a former prisoner who served over 17 years in the Department of Corrections has regained the trust of the community. He has fully committed himself to his church, restored his life as a trusted member of society, co-founded and organized Vibrant Green for Vibrant Peace. He leads an outreach program designed to facilitate positive growth and good life choices with at-risk-youth.



Eugene Weems is a man of action. He plans to work towards making our neighborhoods safe and prosperous again. He will be the leading voice to ensure the people receive the care and benefits they were promised as Americans. The time is now for career politicians to find another seat, because real citizens like Eugene Weems, will speak, fight, and participate in legislation for you.



Weems slogan is, “Make Your Next Move …Your Best Move.” Exercise your right to vote, “Write-In” Candidate Eugene Weems for U.S. Representative District 31. San Bernardino, CA, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On the day of the most important election of our times, the write-in candidate is in the race for U.S. Representative.“Political candidates are nominated and appointed to our government that lack the real-world experience necessary to relate to the hardships of the average citizen,” says Weems.As a congressman he is committed to working with all political parties to combat the following issues; homelessness, recidivism, low income, bullying, discrimination, healthcare cost, and the increase of criminal activity.Eugene Weems, a former prisoner who served over 17 years in the Department of Corrections has regained the trust of the community. He has fully committed himself to his church, restored his life as a trusted member of society, co-founded and organized Vibrant Green for Vibrant Peace. He leads an outreach program designed to facilitate positive growth and good life choices with at-risk-youth.Eugene Weems is a man of action. He plans to work towards making our neighborhoods safe and prosperous again. He will be the leading voice to ensure the people receive the care and benefits they were promised as Americans. The time is now for career politicians to find another seat, because real citizens like Eugene Weems, will speak, fight, and participate in legislation for you.Weems slogan is, “Make Your Next Move …Your Best Move.” Exercise your right to vote, “Write-In” Candidate Eugene Weems for U.S. Representative District 31. Contact Information Eugene Weems for Congress

Tanay Colon

909-285-4722





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eugene Weems for District 31