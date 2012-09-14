PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

The Black Women’s Health Imperative Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Policy Agenda Addressing HIV/AIDS Epidemic Among Black Women Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

"The John Fresolo Saga," Published by NEB Publishing's Author, Richard F. Wright, Will be Featured at Book Signing November 13, 2019 NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing

The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Announces a Free Public Lecture on How China’s Plan for the Future Will Affect You The November Colloquium will be on How China's Plans for the Future will Impact the US, Hong Kong and the World. Presented by Cortez A. Cooper III from the RAND Corporation at The Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program. - November 09, 2019 - The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

CQRC Supports Bipartisan Bill to Protect Patients on Non-Invasive Ventilators SMART Act delays inclusion of NIV in the Medicare DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. - November 08, 2019 - CQRC

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

Partnership Applauds RCD Delay for Home Health Services Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

Ministry of Woke's Debut Single, Orwellian World, Tackles Military Industrial Complex Orwellian World by Ministry of Woke uses hip-hop to address the dangers of military industrial complex. While the song is composed in English, it features lines from three prominent Middle Eastern languages: Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w - October 16, 2019 - Ministry of Woke

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Presents a Free Lecture - Open to the Public on POLITICS: Can We All Just Get Along? by Kamy Akhavan The PLATO Society of Los Angeles is excited to announce its October 2019 Colloquium: POLITICS: Can We All Just Get Along?, Presented by Kamy Akhavan. October 17, 2019; Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program. Why do... - October 09, 2019 - The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

"What the Hell is Going On? A Primer to Understanding Our World in the Age of Trump" by Cameron Cowan The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia

AdvaMed, MITA, MDMA and a Broad Coalition of Stakeholders Urge Congress to Permanently Repeal the Medical Device Tax The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) and a broad coalition of medical innovators, physician inventors, patient groups, and others sent a letter to congressional leadership today... - September 24, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Chair of the MDP, Lavora Barnes & Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Headline the Inaugural Black Women in MI Politics Luncheon On Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm, Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Center, will serve as a fitting back drop for Black Women in Michigan Politics (BWIMP) as they host their inaugural Annual Luncheon. This non-partisan event is designed to celebrate, encourage, support... - September 20, 2019 - BWIMP

American Spirit, the Show, Comes to the Carlyle Club in Alexandria, Virginia on Sept. 22 for One Night Only Are you tired of all of the division in the country? American Spirit is a blockbuster live show that will entertain you as well as inspire you. There has never been another show like it - and there has never been a time when it was more needed. - September 13, 2019 - Carlyle Club, LLC

As Action on Senate Finance Committee Drug Pricing Bill Set to Resume, National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Praises Cap on Patient Costs SCPC Will Seek Cap “As Low as Possible” in Final Bill, Offer Two Policy Refinements - September 03, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Washington, DC Press Event Richard Lawless, the Author of "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground," will be holding a press event to share alleged evidence of government sponsored securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, extortion and racketeering. - August 26, 2019 - Richard Lawless, Author

State Funeral for World War II Vets Names Co-Chairs for Texas Campaign Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ocean Advocates and Entrepreneurs Set Sail to Witness an Iceless Alaska Sustainable Ocean Alliance brings forward solutions that will address the ocean’s biggest challenges. - August 21, 2019 - Sustainable Ocean Alliance

"What Might The Founders Think? State of the Union 2019" e-Book Release The e-Book is a light-hearted, hypothetical approach on how some Founders might view President Trump's recent State of the Union address to Congress. - August 20, 2019 - Brian Fansler

Dr. Lois Jordan Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Dr. Lois Jordan of Hendersonville, Tennessee has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and politics. Each month they feature women to... - August 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story "Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.

Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio

Association of Claims Professionals Applauds Bipartisan Bill to Require Uniform Licensing for Independent Claims Adjusters CLAIMS Act Aims to Eliminate Barriers to Claims Adjusting by requiring states to adopt uniform and reciprocal licensing laws. - July 30, 2019 - Association of Claims Professionals

Twentyfour-Seven Announces Release of Contact Points for Victims of Sex Trafficking Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Global Ensemble Unites Instruments from Every Country Together to Promote Peace and Tolerance The Pangean Orchestra (TPO) has taken the initiative to counter the growing racist tensions by uniting 40 pro musicians from every continent on the planet to perform one another's music in new breathtaking ways. Led by visionary World Maestro Colin O'Donohoe, TPO is raising funds for concerts in both the USA and Turkey. These 2 prominent regions will be the base where the message is sent to the world. - July 25, 2019 - The Pangean Orchestra

MITA Applauds Congressional Effort Urging Coverage for Dense Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening for TRICARE Beneficiaries Bipartisan group of 51 lawmakers urges TRICARE to cover DBT screening to enable more effective, less costly cancer detection. - July 23, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Door Opens for Rewilding America’s Wild Horses Via FY2020 Interior Appropriations Budget Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Celebrating Our Immigrant Youth, Community, & Soccer Celebrating Immigrant Youth & The Power of Community Community Supports Unaccompanied Minors on and Off the Field What: Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies, hosts their Fourth Annual Futbol con Corazón soccer... - June 21, 2019 - Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin

Dozens of Chicago Businesses Join “Stopping Traffic,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters in Their Fight Against Human Trafficking Deanna Marie (DM) Label and Stan Mansion are proud to host “Stopping Traffic with Rahab’s Daughters,” a fabulous evening of fashion and fun, for a most worthy cause. This red-carpet fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate... - June 20, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Reclaim Pride Coalition Announces "Queer Liberation March" in New York City: People’s Protest March Planned for Sunday, June 30, 2019 The Queer Liberation March steps off from Sheridan Square at 9:30 a.m., June 30th and proceeds up 6th Avenue. There will be a midpoint gathering in Bryant Park at 11 a.m. where supporters are welcome to meet up before joining the march. The march will end with a Rally in Central Park's Great Lawn at 1 pm with disability access on the corner of East 85th Street & 5th Ave. - June 15, 2019 - Reclaim Pride Coalition

Cyber Security Mogul & Entrepreneur Seeks Thunder Bay Riding’s Liberal Party Nomination In today’s digital world so often fraught with threats to our identity, security and bottom line, there couldn’t be a more urgent time to prioritize cyber security in our public policy. Thunder Bay native, David Bruno, knows this better than anyone. Bruno has officially announced his candidacy... - June 13, 2019 - Secure Swiss Data

As CMS Curtails PBM “Spread Pricing” in Medicaid, SCPC Says Similar Medicare Abuses Require Scrutiny and Transparent Data Release National Long Term Care (LTC) Pharmacy Group Urges CMS to Release Medicare Spread Pricing “Summary” Data. - June 12, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $3.14 Billion Annually to Washington Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $7 Billion Annually to Massachusetts Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $10 Billion Annually to Pennsylvania Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Citizens for Queens Announces Campaign to Restore Accountability to Local Politics Democratic multi-candidate committee formed to support candidates who will focus on constructive solutions to problems facing the borough and expand opportunity for all through inclusive growth - June 12, 2019 - Citizens for Queens

BWHI Joins Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Senator Patty Murray to Introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019 Today, The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) joined Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) to introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019. The legislation would expand access to preventive, lifesaving women’s health screenings at... - June 07, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Corinne Marie Photography, $5 Bling Envy by Amanda & Skeleton Key Brewery Join “STOPPING TRAFFIC,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce more of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - June 03, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC