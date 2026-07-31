Political Issues News
Breaking news highlighting politicians’ viewpoints, support or opposition to national and international issues in the news. Topics range from immigration, trade, disaster recovery, cybersecurity and gun control to women’s rights, healthcare and education.
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026 - April 13, 2026 - Troutman For America
Now Available: 2026 Voter Guide California Congressional District 47 (Orange County, Irvine, Laguna, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point)
Troutman For America Campaign Provides Voter Guide to Help Voters Make Sense of Newly Redistricted California 47th Congressional District Following Prop 50 - April 09, 2026 - Troutman For America
Award-Winning Author and National Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Redefining Freedom—Offering a Bold Roadmap to Renew a Fractured and Disillusioned America at 250
In her timely and thought-provoking newest book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States. - April 09, 2026 - RFC Freedom Books
"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing - April 03, 2026 - Troutman For America
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund Wins Court Battle, Advances 64-Unit Affordable Housing Development Under ED1 at 800 Lorraine Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC, the developer of a six-story, 64-unit low-income housing project in the Windsor Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, has prevailed in a lawsuit filed by a neighborhood association aimed at stopping the project. - March 03, 2026 - Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
New Platform Launches to Help Americans Participate in Democracy
SparkCivic.org, a new nonprofit civic-engagement platform founded by civic educator Sara Lashanlo, has launched to help Americans participate more confidently in democracy. SparkCivic builds strong civic skills through daily, habit-based actions, including a five-step Civic Apprenticeship that takes about 20 minutes and a daily calendar of five-minute civic habits. The volunteer-led nonprofit has begun its fundraising campaign; all donations are tax-deductible. - February 09, 2026 - SparkCivic
Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again. - January 20, 2026 - Gabriel Vadasz for Arizona House
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives. - December 15, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
John F. Avery Chosen as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina as a VIP for 2025, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership. About John F. Avery Avery is a retired sergeant major from the U.S. Army Materiel... - December 13, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Georgia’s Faith Leaders Honor Champions of New State Law Securing Death Penalty Protections for the Intellectually Disabled
The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center announces its 2025 Legislator and Advocate of the Year honorees, recognizing the champions behind the Georgia death penalty reform bill enacted this year aimed at ensuring that no person with an intellectual disability is subject to the death penalty in the State of Georgia. - December 11, 2025 - GIPPC
A National Conversation Regarding the Rescheduling of Marijuana
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is hosting a “National Conversation on the Rescheduling of Marijuana” to discuss the public safety implications surrounding marijuana rescheduling. NDASA asserts that rescheduling marijuana could disrupt mandatory drug... - December 10, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
American Faith Announces Project RedBird
American Faith, one of the nation’s fastest-growing values-driven news and media organizations, announced today the alpha launch of Project Redbird—a first-of-its-kind, legislative transparency platform. American Faith has become a trusted source of news, cultural insight, and... - December 04, 2025 - American Faith
New Book, “Transcending in the 21st Century,” Reveals a Groundbreaking Roadmap for Human Evolution in the Age of AI, Automation, and Social Collapse
Transcending in the 21st Century, the highly anticipated new book by technologist, researcher, and AI pioneer Alexious Fiero, has officially been released, delivering what early reviewers are calling “the first manual for surviving the modern world.” Part memoir, part scientific... - December 02, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Kidney Care Partners Commends House Ways and Means Committee’s Focus on Chronic Kidney Disease Coordination, Prevention
Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition Urges Lawmakers to Stabilize, Modernize Medicare’s Kidney Care Benefit to Ensure Access to Quality Care, Innovations - November 20, 2025 - Kidney Care Partners
"Hiring is Broken." The Candidate Experience Launches to Help Employers Build Transparency and Trust in Hiring.
The Candidate Experience is a new platform dedicated to improving hiring transparency and accountability. Backed by original research and community data, it provides HR leaders and recruiters with insights into candidate expectations while empowering job seekers through resources, reports, and real-world hiring feedback. - November 11, 2025 - The Candidate Experience
CSOC UT Austin Hosting Special Seminar on Faith, October 23
How does faith function in Christian experience? Just as we use our five senses to contact and experience the physical world, faith is the means by which we receive and know God. - October 22, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
AMPP Champions PIPES Act of 2025 to Strengthen U.S. Pipeline Infrastructure
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) today announced its strong support for H.R. 5301, the Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill that reauthorizes and modernizes the nation’s pipeline safety programs under the... - September 24, 2025 - AMPP
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable Announces 2025 CBCF ALC Weekend Activations
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and its Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) today announced a series of powerful events during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Weekend in Washington, DC. These gatherings will uplift... - September 22, 2025 - NCBCP
New Book Warns of “Slow-Motion Coup” as Tech Elites Advance a Dark Revolt Against Democracy
The book contends that the neo-reactionary (NRx) movement has escaped the margins of online forums to become a strategic playbook for power, operationalized by tech billionaires, political operatives, and ideological entrepreneurs. - September 05, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry
New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers,... - August 26, 2025 - Cannabis Association of New Mexico
Kansas Federation of Democratic Women Condemns Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for Undermining the Constitution and Women’s Voting Rights
For decades, women fought for the vote, facing significant opposition and social barriers, to achieve suffrage. Women's suffrage led to a significant increase in voter turnout and sparked greater female involvement in politics and advocacy. When women vote we win. - August 20, 2025 - KFDW
Will Energy Bills Become the New Eggs? The Just Power Podcast Shines a Spotlight on Energy Affordability and Equity.
Nearly half of U.S. families struggled to pay energy bills last year. The Just Power Podcast, hosted by Carolyn Parrs, tackles this hidden crisis by exploring how to ensure clean, affordable, and equitable energy for all. Featuring voices from policymakers, Tribal leaders, and community champions, the show asks: Will clean energy be a privilege for some—or a right for all? - August 17, 2025 - Mind Over Markets
Statement from Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, NCBCP and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable on the 60th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid
July 30 marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of Medicare and Medicaid into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson; two of the most transformative healthcare programs in American history. For six decades, these lifelines have ensured access to health care for our nation’s most vulnerable... - August 01, 2025 - NCBCP
A Bold New Intellectual Platform from Global Producer Desh Amila Debuts in North Jersey
Thinkable Speaker Series Brings World-Class Minds to Montclair’s Historic Lackawanna Station - July 21, 2025 - Thinkable Events
Congress Urged to Establish the First Specialized Human Trafficking Courts
Initiative by Anti-Trafficking Leader Jaco Booyens Ministries Marks Critical Step Toward Justice - July 18, 2025 - Jaco Booyens Ministries
Child Advocacy Organization Sponsors National Petition to Support Weather Prediction Funding
OICA seeks individuals and organizations to sign a change.org petition to support restoration of funds for federal weather prediction services. - July 12, 2025 - Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Statement from Abbey Laurel-Smith: "I Will Create Green Jobs for New Yorkers"
Creating green jobs for New Yorkers - June 30, 2025 - Abbey Laurel-Smith
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
AMPP Brings Maritime Infrastructure Crisis to Capitol Hill for Advocacy Day 2025
AMPP brings corrosion policy to Capitol Hill to protect U.S. shipyards and maritime readiness. - June 18, 2025 - AMPP
Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully... - June 17, 2025 - OceanCity2050
Leaving California Launches New Community Skool Platform to Support Californians Seeking a Fresh Start
Riots, fires, cost of living, and lower quality of life have pushed many over the edge. - June 17, 2025 - Leaving California