The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India
"America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC
Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation
Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative
NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing
The November Colloquium will be on How China's Plans for the Future will Impact the US, Hong Kong and the World. Presented by Cortez A. Cooper III from the RAND Corporation at The Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program. - November 09, 2019 - The PLATO Society of Los Angeles
SMART Act delays inclusion of NIV in the Medicare DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. - November 08, 2019 - CQRC
Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program.
Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform
Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition
as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare
Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice
Orwellian World by Ministry of Woke uses hip-hop to address the dangers of military industrial complex. While the song is composed in English, it features lines from three prominent Middle Eastern languages: Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w - October 16, 2019 - Ministry of Woke
Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists
The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library
The PLATO Society of Los Angeles is excited to announce its October 2019 Colloquium: POLITICS: Can We All Just Get Along?, Presented by Kamy Akhavan. October 17, 2019; Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.
Why do... - October 09, 2019 - The PLATO Society of Los Angeles
The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia
The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) and a broad coalition of medical innovators, physician inventors, patient groups, and others sent a letter to congressional leadership today... - September 24, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
On Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm, Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Center, will serve as a fitting back drop for Black Women in Michigan Politics (BWIMP) as they host their inaugural Annual Luncheon. This non-partisan event is designed to celebrate, encourage, support... - September 20, 2019 - BWIMP
Are you tired of all of the division in the country? American Spirit is a blockbuster live show that will entertain you as well as inspire you. There has never been another show like it - and there has never been a time when it was more needed. - September 13, 2019 - Carlyle Club, LLC
The Senator will highlight the unique role of the employer in driving innovation in Population Health. - September 12, 2019 - Population Health Alliance
SCPC Will Seek Cap “As Low as Possible” in Final Bill, Offer Two Policy Refinements - September 03, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition
Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Richard Lawless, the Author of "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground," will be holding a press event to share alleged evidence of government sponsored securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, extortion and racketeering. - August 26, 2019 - Richard Lawless, Author
Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets
Sustainable Ocean Alliance brings forward solutions that will address the ocean’s biggest challenges. - August 21, 2019 - Sustainable Ocean Alliance
The e-Book is a light-hearted, hypothetical approach on how some Founders might view President Trump's recent State of the Union address to Congress. - August 20, 2019 - Brian Fansler
Dr. Lois Jordan of Hendersonville, Tennessee has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and politics. Each month they feature women to... - August 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
"Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.
Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio
CLAIMS Act Aims to Eliminate Barriers to Claims Adjusting by requiring states to adopt uniform and reciprocal licensing laws. - July 30, 2019 - Association of Claims Professionals
Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.
Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic
The Pangean Orchestra (TPO) has taken the initiative to counter the growing racist tensions by uniting 40 pro musicians from every continent on the planet to perform one another's music in new breathtaking ways. Led by visionary World Maestro Colin O'Donohoe, TPO is raising funds for concerts in both the USA and Turkey. These 2 prominent regions will be the base where the message is sent to the world. - July 25, 2019 - The Pangean Orchestra
Bipartisan group of 51 lawmakers urges TRICARE to cover DBT screening to enable more effective, less costly cancer detection. - July 23, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets
Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Celebrating Immigrant Youth & The Power of Community
Community Supports Unaccompanied Minors on and Off the Field
What: Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies, hosts their Fourth Annual Futbol con Corazón soccer... - June 21, 2019 - Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin
Deanna Marie (DM) Label and Stan Mansion are proud to host “Stopping Traffic with Rahab’s Daughters,” a fabulous evening of fashion and fun, for a most worthy cause. This red-carpet fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate... - June 20, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC
The Queer Liberation March steps off from Sheridan Square at 9:30 a.m., June 30th and proceeds up 6th Avenue. There will be a midpoint gathering in Bryant Park at 11 a.m. where supporters are welcome to meet up before joining the march. The march will end with a Rally in Central Park's Great Lawn at 1 pm with disability access on the corner of East 85th Street & 5th Ave. - June 15, 2019 - Reclaim Pride Coalition
In today’s digital world so often fraught with threats to our identity, security and bottom line, there couldn’t be a more urgent time to prioritize cyber security in our public policy. Thunder Bay native, David Bruno, knows this better than anyone. Bruno has officially announced his candidacy... - June 13, 2019 - Secure Swiss Data
National Long Term Care (LTC) Pharmacy Group Urges CMS to Release Medicare
Spread Pricing “Summary” Data. - June 12, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition
Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Democratic multi-candidate committee formed to support candidates who will focus on constructive solutions to problems facing the borough and expand opportunity for all through inclusive growth - June 12, 2019 - Citizens for Queens
Today, The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) joined Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) to introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019. The legislation would expand access to preventive, lifesaving women’s health screenings at... - June 07, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative
Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce more of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - June 03, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC
Grassroots Hemp Supporters Take Action to Support the “Return of the Plant!” After Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill Legalized Hemp Farming after 80+ Years of Prohibition. - May 30, 2019 - U.S. Hemp Roundtable