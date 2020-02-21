Autointelli Introduces AIOps Platform for Enterprises with IT Infrastructure

Press Releases Autointelli Systems Private Limited Press Release

Autointelli introduces a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) platform – Autointelli suite to automate entire IT infrastructure with its scalable machine learning algorithms to improve employee productivity and automate mundane and complex IT tasks.

Their platform also identifies underlying root causes of infrastructure issues and quickly resolves incidents to improve time to value ratio. Autointelli suite reduces mean time to repair by 70%, improves business agility and avoids service risk. Their product features include incident auto-heal, self-service automation, root cause analysis, analytics, and Host Discovery and Dependency Mapping (HDDM).



The incident auto-heal feature obtains data from chats, metrics, and monitoring data and resolves incidents automatically using virtual bots. The complex incidents are escalated to respective engineers. The remote desktop feature allows the service desk engineer to fix the issues anywhere with the help of contextual alerts.



Autointelli suite self-service automation feature allows the user to create required workflows to automate the mundane tasks. Root cause analysis identifies the underlying cause of a problem and helps to resolve the issue before it affects the business.



The predictive analytics report analyzes logs, monitoring tools, and silos to predict business performance. HDDM discovers and creates dependency among different elements in a hybrid IT environment.



About Autointelli

Autointelli is one of the prime AIOps platforms & solutions providers in India. Their product Autointelli suite aids the IT operations team, service desk, NOC/SOC teams with help of AI and machine learning algorithms. Their product creates alerts by correlating similar events together and updates the tickets by running the appropriate virtual bots without manual interference. Autointelli suite reduces the noise level and improves business productivity by allowing resources to focus on innovation.



