SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for the New BMW 8 Series Available Soon

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible module by Mods4cars will soon be available for the new BMW 8 Series Convertible (G14). Among other things, it enables for the operation of the convertibles top while driving, with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance via the existing vehicles key with just one touch of a button.

Las Vegas, NV, February 21, 2020 --(



In addition to the easier convertible top operation from inside the vehicle, the top can also be opened and closed from a distance, using the existing vehicles remote control system with One-Touch operation. For this, a press of a button on the vehicles key is all that is needed. No changes need to be made to the vehicles remote control for this function.



Additionally, a variety of functions will also be included: Among of which, windows can be opened and closed using the vehicles key. It will be possible to reverse the operating direction of the interior convertible tops button. Another feature offers to open and close the trunk by remote control.



"We are pleased to be able to offer our smart additional convertible-top control system so soon after the launch of the new BMW 8 Series Convertible and to enable customers to enjoy the benefits of our well thought-out comfort modules," explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow. "Installation of the new product is child's play and takes only a few minutes. A custom-fit adapter ensures a simple plug in connection between the vehicles electronics and SmartTOP module," Sven Tornow continues.



SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The following additional BMW models are supported: BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 6 Series Convertible as well as Z4 and Mini.



A first demo video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/zOiMmS-O2IM



For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



