J.E.D. Insurance & Financial Service Agency Joins SAN Group

Foxborough, MA insurance agency becomes member of alliance.

The full-service agency specializes in home, automobile, life and business insurance. J.E.D. Insurance is located in the Greater Boston area, servicing clients in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Founded in 2000 by owner and president John Dustin, the family-operated independent agency is staffed by a team of seven, including Dustin’s two daughters, Katherine and Theresa.



“We are not your typical agency as we have many commercial accounts and advise best practices in business assisting with operations,” said Dustin. “I joined SAN Group because I wanted to be part of a quality network to provide my agency and our clients with even greater opportunities.”



John Dustin began his insurance career in 1987 in Fireman’s Fund in the underwriting department followed by another national carrier. He began as a Producer for Burgin, Platner & Hurley in Quincy, MA. In 1997 he became a Commercial Underwriting Manager for Twinbrook Insurance Brokerage, Inc. of Holbrook, MA before starting his own agency, engaging new clients through organic growth, as well as insurance acquisitions.



“J.E.D. Insurance has a strong client base and delivers great service and solutions to both its personal and commercial clients,” said SAN’s Chief Operating Officer Frank Waters. “The agency demonstrates a long history of performance and will no doubt continue to thrive with the expanded resources that SAN and SIAA offer.”



About J.E.D. Insurance & Financial Service Agency

J.E.D. Insurance & Financial Service Agency is conveniently located at 30 Mechanic Street, Suite 5, Foxborough, MA, 02035, 30 miles southwest of Boston. To learn more, call (508-543-1067), email john.dustin@jedinsurance.com or visit jedinsurance.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 370 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $808 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit sangroup.com.

