Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Simplifies Purchasing Cybersecurity with a New E-Commerce Shop and Transparent Pricing

Cybersecurity company changes the way that businesses can purchase cybersecurity solutions, by offering a single platform with transparent pricing and quick buying options.

Huntsville, AL, February 21, 2020 --(



Stealth Group aims to simplify the complicated process of buying cybersecurity services and products by offering customers an online platform to purchase the best solutions for their organization. The straightforward pricing and variety of buying options gives customers a quality service, product and experience that simply is worth their time and money.



Stealth Group’s eShop will offer managed services and tools in a single platform. Customers will have a wide range of options with competitive pricing, such as:

· “SOC-as-a-Service”: This managed SOC protects customer’s business, data and helps them meet compliance requirements. This is 24/7 protection at the cost of a standard anti-virus protection.

· “Data Risk Assessments”: At $3.00 per endpoint, Data Risk Assessments show customers what data is at risk, how attackers could access it, and determine where their data is located and who has access. These assessments help customers reach compliance faster and stay compliant.

· “Simulated Penetration Tests”: With unlimited penetration testing options, these MITRE ATT&CK™ based simulated penetration tests identify customer’s security gaps and tells them exactly how to fix them. This solution optimizes the effectiveness of security controls, simplifying advanced security.



More services and products will become available year-round. In addition, discounted pricing will be exclusively offered throughout the year for online purchases.



“It is so easy to do shopping online, but in the cybersecurity industry finding clear pricing and buying security services can be difficult,” explains Emmy Leberte, Marketing Manager for Stealth Group. “Our vision for this eShop is to give our customers a simplified buying experience. We know our customer is busy, and by offering transparency in pricing and a straight-forward purchasing method we hope to save our customer time and money.”



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.

Website: www.stealth-iss.com Huntsville, AL, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth Group), a full-service cybersecurity company, is proud to announce the launch of its online store. This store will feature a variety of cybersecurity services and tools for small to enterprise sized businesses, as well as partners and resellers.Stealth Group aims to simplify the complicated process of buying cybersecurity services and products by offering customers an online platform to purchase the best solutions for their organization. The straightforward pricing and variety of buying options gives customers a quality service, product and experience that simply is worth their time and money.Stealth Group’s eShop will offer managed services and tools in a single platform. Customers will have a wide range of options with competitive pricing, such as:· “SOC-as-a-Service”: This managed SOC protects customer’s business, data and helps them meet compliance requirements. This is 24/7 protection at the cost of a standard anti-virus protection.· “Data Risk Assessments”: At $3.00 per endpoint, Data Risk Assessments show customers what data is at risk, how attackers could access it, and determine where their data is located and who has access. These assessments help customers reach compliance faster and stay compliant.· “Simulated Penetration Tests”: With unlimited penetration testing options, these MITRE ATT&CK™ based simulated penetration tests identify customer’s security gaps and tells them exactly how to fix them. This solution optimizes the effectiveness of security controls, simplifying advanced security.More services and products will become available year-round. In addition, discounted pricing will be exclusively offered throughout the year for online purchases.“It is so easy to do shopping online, but in the cybersecurity industry finding clear pricing and buying security services can be difficult,” explains Emmy Leberte, Marketing Manager for Stealth Group. “Our vision for this eShop is to give our customers a simplified buying experience. We know our customer is busy, and by offering transparency in pricing and a straight-forward purchasing method we hope to save our customer time and money.”About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.Website: www.stealth-iss.com Contact Information Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend