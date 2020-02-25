Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Announces Launch of a New Affiliate Program for Cybersecurity Services

Cybersecurity company launches affiliate program to provide revenue generating opportunities to businesses that want to sell cybersecurity services.

Huntsville, AL, February 25, 2020 --(



The launch of the new affiliate program offers affiliates the benefit of selling leading cybersecurity solutions to their audience to generate extra revenue. As part of the new affiliate program, up to 10% commission can be earned on all sales made by the affiliate. The total amount earned has no limit and depends on how well the affiliate markets their own uniquely created web address.



Dasha Deckwerth, Founder and President of Stealth Group, stated: “The affiliate program is an important step in providing more companies with cybersecurity solutions. We are delighted to be offering our partners and potential resellers with the ability to promote Stealth Group’s solutions to their client base in exchange for a commission on sales generated.”



Affiliates simply sign up and create a profile that gives them a short and unique web address for easy marketing. Affiliates can take this address and market cybersecurity solutions through their desired distribution channel to start generating revenue. In addition, affiliates have their own personal dashboard to monitor their sales.



Emmy Leberte, Marketing Manager at Stealth Group, stated: “Cybersecurity has become a business need for the small to enterprise sized business. This affiliate program will further strengthen our presence in cybersecurity. By signing up for our affiliate program, our partners will be able to bolster their presence by selling our solutions while earning a commission.”



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.

Website: www.stealth-iss.com Huntsville, AL, February 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth Group), a full-service cybersecurity company with over 20 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its new affiliate program. This program gives businesses and individuals the opportunity to generate revenue by selling cybersecurity services.The launch of the new affiliate program offers affiliates the benefit of selling leading cybersecurity solutions to their audience to generate extra revenue. As part of the new affiliate program, up to 10% commission can be earned on all sales made by the affiliate. The total amount earned has no limit and depends on how well the affiliate markets their own uniquely created web address.Dasha Deckwerth, Founder and President of Stealth Group, stated: “The affiliate program is an important step in providing more companies with cybersecurity solutions. We are delighted to be offering our partners and potential resellers with the ability to promote Stealth Group’s solutions to their client base in exchange for a commission on sales generated.”Affiliates simply sign up and create a profile that gives them a short and unique web address for easy marketing. Affiliates can take this address and market cybersecurity solutions through their desired distribution channel to start generating revenue. In addition, affiliates have their own personal dashboard to monitor their sales.Emmy Leberte, Marketing Manager at Stealth Group, stated: “Cybersecurity has become a business need for the small to enterprise sized business. This affiliate program will further strengthen our presence in cybersecurity. By signing up for our affiliate program, our partners will be able to bolster their presence by selling our solutions while earning a commission.”About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.Website: www.stealth-iss.com Contact Information Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend