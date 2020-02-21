SalePoint, Inc. Announces Certification with Evertec EMV Semi-Integrated Credit Card Payment Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SalePoint, Inc. Press Release

Brenda.Agosto@evertecinc.com Columbus, OH, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SalePoint, Inc., a leading provider of high value business solutions to the retail, corporate, higher education, healthcare, and public-sector industries, announced today that their J-Point cashiering software’s integration with Evertec for card processing has received official certification by the company.“SalePoint has provided a cashiering solution for the public sector integrated with Evertec payment processing since 1998. Autoridad de Acueductos y Alcantarillados, the Puerto Rico Water Authority, has been using our combined solutions since 2002,” said Larry Haworth, CEO of SalePoint. Haworth continued, "Evertec is a leader in payment processing in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America. By having a certified integration with Evertec, we are able to offer merchants: EMV compliant payment processing, support for EBT and ATH pin-based debit cards, integration with Verifone VX820 pin pads, EMV compliant customer and merchant receipts, and support for refunds and same day transaction reversals. The combined SalePoint-Evertec solution gives merchants a robust, secure payment processing solution that meets the requirements of today’s consumer transaction processing. We are pleased to be one of the first software vendors to be certified on the Evertec payment network.”“Because of our technological experience, our goal is to continuously enhance the payments’ ecosystem and our partnerships with other key players in the industry. Therefore, we are pleased to support SalePoint in their goal of obtaining the required certifications to continue providing secure payment solutions for their customers,” said Guillermo Rospigliosi, Executive Vice President of Product, Marketing and Innovation of Evertec.About SalePointSalePoint is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with branch operations in Sacramento, Austin, Cary, North Carolina and San Diego. SalePoint is a leading provider of high value business solutions to the public-sector, retail point of sale, corporate retail, higher education, and healthcare industries. SalePoint’s staff is experienced in implementing self-service, electronic forms, cashiering, point of sale, and corporate ERP applications. The company provides a complete solution ranging from hardware and software to services required to define, implement and fully support the installed solutions. The company’s customers include such leading names as Autoridad de Acueductos y Alcantarillados, Spencer Gifts, Weyco Florsheim, Marshall Retail Group, Cato Corporation, and the Orange County Treasurer Department. SalePoint’s PatientWorks Corporation provides self-service and mobile solutions to the healthcare market. For more information visit https://www.salepoint.com.About EvertecEvertec, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.Evertec Contact:Brenda AgostoMedia relations(787) 472-7633Brenda.Agosto@evertecinc.com Contact Information SalePoint, Inc.

