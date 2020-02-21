Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of The Digital Charity: Becoming a Digital Leader in the Non-Profit Sector by Matt Saunders

Thame, United Kingdom, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About The Digital Charity: Becoming a Digital Leader in the Non-Profit Sector
How we communicate is changing, and charities have a leading role to play. The non-profit sector is bursting with passionate people who share a deep connection with the communities they serve. This relationship offers a unique opportunity for inspiring storytelling and better service delivery.
The Digital Charity will give you the tools and confidence you need to tap into the knowledge and enthusiasm you have for your work, and apply it to your digital comms in ways you never thought possible. From website development to database configuration, from social media marketing to SEO; this book is here to offer you practical, expert advice in plain English.
This guide is aimed to help in becoming a digital leader in the non-profit sector.
About the Author
Matt Saunders is a social entrepreneur working with small-medium sized charities in the UK. His company, Charity Box, supports dozens of non-profit organisations to realise and maximise their potential using digital technology. Research has shown time and again that organisations who maintain a strong digital presence raise more money, retain staff and grow more quickly and sustainably than those who do not engage with digital tools. Alongside service delivery, Matt also provides online resources, has published this book and runs training events for charities to attend, free of charge, to boost their digital skills.
