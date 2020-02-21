Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of The Digital Charity: Becoming a Digital Leader in the Non-Profit Sector by Matt Saunders

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Digital Charity: Becoming a Digital Leader in the Non-Profit Sector – practical, expert advice by Matt Saunders.

Thame, United Kingdom, February 21, 2020 --(



How we communicate is changing, and charities have a leading role to play. The non-profit sector is bursting with passionate people who share a deep connection with the communities they serve. This relationship offers a unique opportunity for inspiring storytelling and better service delivery.



The Digital Charity will give you the tools and confidence you need to tap into the knowledge and enthusiasm you have for your work, and apply it to your digital comms in ways you never thought possible. From website development to database configuration, from social media marketing to SEO; this book is here to offer you practical, expert advice in plain English.



This guide is aimed to help in becoming a digital leader in the non-profit sector.



The Digital Charity: Becoming a Digital Leader in the Non-Profit Sector is available in multiple formats worldwide.



Paperback: 194 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289881 / 9781913289874

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B084GZ563R

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TDC

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Matt Saunders is a social entrepreneur working with small-medium sized charities in the UK. His company, Charity Box, supports dozens of non-profit organisations to realise and maximise their potential using digital technology. Research has shown time and again that organisations who maintain a strong digital presence raise more money, retain staff and grow more quickly and sustainably than those who do not engage with digital tools. Alongside service delivery, Matt also provides online resources, has published this book and runs training events for charities to attend, free of charge, to boost their digital skills.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:



Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About The Digital Charity: Becoming a Digital Leader in the Non-Profit SectorHow we communicate is changing, and charities have a leading role to play. The non-profit sector is bursting with passionate people who share a deep connection with the communities they serve. This relationship offers a unique opportunity for inspiring storytelling and better service delivery.The Digital Charity will give you the tools and confidence you need to tap into the knowledge and enthusiasm you have for your work, and apply it to your digital comms in ways you never thought possible. From website development to database configuration, from social media marketing to SEO; this book is here to offer you practical, expert advice in plain English.This guide is aimed to help in becoming a digital leader in the non-profit sector.The Digital Charity: Becoming a Digital Leader in the Non-Profit Sector is available in multiple formats worldwide.Paperback: 194 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289881 / 9781913289874Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B084GZ563RAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/TDCPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About the AuthorMatt Saunders is a social entrepreneur working with small-medium sized charities in the UK. His company, Charity Box, supports dozens of non-profit organisations to realise and maximise their potential using digital technology. Research has shown time and again that organisations who maintain a strong digital presence raise more money, retain staff and grow more quickly and sustainably than those who do not engage with digital tools. Alongside service delivery, Matt also provides online resources, has published this book and runs training events for charities to attend, free of charge, to boost their digital skills.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing