Mr. Poppins + Co’s New Kahoots Leisure Bag is 6 Bags in One

Australian-based design company Mr. Poppins + Co launches a new bag versatile enough for every occasion. New Kahoots Leisure Bag is waterproof, stylish, durable, hassle-free, and at 84 litres and 6 pockets, large enough for a robust camping trip or weekend getaway.

Designed with practicality, versatility, and quality in mind, the Kahoots Leisure Bag boosts an easy access design and separate wet bag. The waterproof heavy-duty canvas and waterproof interior nylon lining make this bag perfect for the active lifestyle. With all this convenience, the Kahoots Leisure Bag may prove to be the last bag you ever need to purchase.



Perth, Australia, February 28, 2020 -- Mr. Poppins + Co was founded in Perth, Australia by Terri Ioannou and Dory D'Orazio in 2017 and has focused on providing elegant solutions that are both versatile and stylish at the same time. The company was born from the founders' quest to find the perfect leisure bag for the active and outdoorsy Australian lifestyle.

