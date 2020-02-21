Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases City Beat News Press Release

Receive press releases from City Beat News: By Email RSS Feeds: Ken Robinson Photography Earns Sixth Consecutive Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

Tennessee-based photographer makes a name for himself by focusing on more than just photography.

Murfreesboro, TN, February 21, 2020 --(



Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.



With a camera and a passion for photography, Ken Robinson officially began his photography business in October 2006. Since those early days, Robinson’s career has grown and he has experience in a host of sectors, including commercial, industrial, architectural and aerial photography. In fact, he is one of the few photographers in the area that still uses airplanes instead of drones for aerial photography.



Robinson also does some product photography and catalog work as well as event coverage of high-profile speakers. Among the subjects he has had the honor to photograph are Art Laffer, former economic adviser to Ronald Reagan; Ben Shapiro and Michael Knowles from the Daily Wire; Steven Forbes of Forbes magazine; and Dinesh D’Souza, writer, scholar and filmmaker.



In recent years, residential, commercial and industrial real estate photography has truly become a niche market for Robinson, and clients have spoken his praises.



“Ken has the unique ability to capture, inspire and provoke creative architectural viewpoints within any environment he photographs,” says Beth Boudreaux, a contemporary artist and real estate agent. “A simple landscaping becomes a setting that sparks the imagination, inviting his viewers to examine the most overlooked corners.”



“My experience in working with Ken Robinson has been positive for myself and ultimately for my clients,” says Tammy Elkins, ABR, CSP, LRS, of Parks Realty. “He captures every architectural detail of my listings and brings them to life online. This is essential when marketing properties. I can rely on his expertise and have always been very pleased with his creative style.”



Regardless of the type of work, Robinson’s goal is to always provide the best service at a competitive price with a very rapid turnaround time and continuing support for the client.



“I help each and every customer define their needs as far as the photography is concerned, including what is viable and what is practical,” says Robinson. “I’ll do several tests if possible and present them with options. I try to handle it the way a tailor or seamstress would make a custom-fit garment — made exactly for that client in mind.”



Customer service such as this has earned Robinson a great reputation and a strong client-based referral business. He brings a myriad of experiences to his clientele as a means of assuring the most positive photography experience possible. He uses the best equipment and he continually adds to his technical knowledge through education and interaction with other professional photographers and artists nationwide. This commitment to learning has earned him a name as one of the top photographers in the region, as well as six consecutive Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction. Visit his Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Ken-Robinson-Photography-Murfreesboro-TN.



Contact Robinson at 615-895-2350, via email at ken@kenrobinsonphotography.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kenrobinsonphotography.



About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center’s objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial and construction businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.



Jamie Rawcliffe

866-732-9800



www.citybeatnews.com



