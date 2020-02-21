LemonadeLXP Unveils New Digital Academy Feature

Press Releases LemonadeLXP Press Release

Ottawa, Canada, February 21, 2020 --(



"We built this because bank clients are struggling to drive customer adoption of the technology they're rolling out," said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "As we listened to their challenges, it occurred to us that the best way to get customers to try new tech is through frontline staff. Since Lemonade was already driving strong frontline training results, we realized we just needed to add a public-facing, searchable repository so both employees and customers could practice using the tech in a risk-free environment. So that's what we did."



He adds: "Most product walkthrough tools only do part of the job. While they demonstrate how to use the tech, they don't teach employees how to pitch that tech to customers in live situations. Now that we've added the Digital Academy, Lemonade goes the whole nine yards."



Digital Academy attaches several features to LemonadeLXP:



- Instantly create a branded, fully responsive, and WCAG-AA compliant online hub that houses all of your simulations and guides.

- Author once, publish everywhere! Repurpose demos created for your LemonadeLXP microlearning, for public view.

- Upload relevant video content to support product walkthroughs.

- Manage release cycles by delivering material to staff before your GA releases.

- Quickly control how content is featured and organized by dragging and dropping in the new, web-based editor.

- A new, bolt-on indexing system that makes every aspect of your demos searchable.

- Recommend real-world actions at the end of your demos and simulations.



About LemonadeLXP

Are you being asked to reduce training costs and speed up time to proficiency while your learners demand new enhanced training experiences? Our award-winning platform, LemonadeLXP, solves all of that with addictive microlearning. Unlike traditional learning systems, Lemonade drives distributed practice so learners master the skills they need to succeed at a record pace. What are you waiting for? Drink the Lemonade!



