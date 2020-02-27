Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The National Center for Children and... Press Release

Receive press releases from The National Center for Children and Families: By Email RSS Feeds: NCCF and TNK Secure Funding for 10 Local School Districts

Bethesda, MD, February 27, 2020 --(



The TNK Ambassador Circle also offers a simple way to give back without any bureaucracy or red tape. Funding deployed via the Ambassador Circle helps TNK to provide essential but often sacrificed items such as school supplies, new clothes, eye exams, groceries, and personal hygiene items to students whose families have to make tough choices based on their household budgets. In doing so, we are removing barriers and hurdles that can prevent a child from focusing or attending school.



The complete list of 2019-2020 school year Ambassador’s Circle Members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia is as follows:



District of Columbia

· District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) – The Brickman Family Foundation

· District of Columbia Public Charter Schools (DCPCS) – Philip and Janis Schiff



Maryland

· Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) – The Delaplaine Foundation & Dr. Sheryl Brissett Chapman

· Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) – Richard and Donna Mahan

· Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) – Marriott International

· Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) – Giant Food



Virginia

· Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) – The Boeing Company

· Arlington Public Schools (APS) – The Boeing Company

· Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) – The Invisible Hand Foundation & Scott and Karen Nudelman

· Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) – The Charles Hazlehurst Moura Foundation & John Stewart



The TNK Ambassador Circle provides a platform for local business and community leaders to make a real difference in the lives of our communities’ most precious resource – our children. For nearly five decades, TNK has served the 42 percent of students across the region who are distracted and overburdened by poverty. TNK provides a bridge to success for over 40,000 students annually.



“Having this kind of support from our neighbors is essential to the mission of this organization,” says Kevin Cavanaugh, Director of Development and Institutional Advancement at NCCF. “By joining our Ambassador’s Circle as inaugural members, these prominent businesses and individuals are claiming their communities. They are demonstrating their dedication to the principle of a level playing field for the education of all children. They are making better citizens and setting up children to succeed.”



NCCF’s goal is to ensure that all children, youth, and families receive the resources they need to become successful and contributing members of our community. Find more information on NCCF and its programs visit: www.nccf-cares.org. It is the mission of the National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) to create total, healthy living environments for vulnerable children, youth and families, and the quality of life which empowers their ability to thrive and demonstrate responsibility. Bethesda, MD, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) and The Neediest Kids Program (TNK) are pleased to announce the successful launch of the TNK Ambassador Circle. Assembling a group of prominent local businesses and community leaders, the TNK’s newly established Ambassador Circle of local funders directly helps to addresses childhood poverty in the Washington Metropolitan Area by partnering with ten (10) local school systems. Both the TNK program and the Ambassador’s Circle sponsors help to provide low-income and homeless students across the DMV area with basic necessities that will allow them to achieve academic success.The TNK Ambassador Circle also offers a simple way to give back without any bureaucracy or red tape. Funding deployed via the Ambassador Circle helps TNK to provide essential but often sacrificed items such as school supplies, new clothes, eye exams, groceries, and personal hygiene items to students whose families have to make tough choices based on their household budgets. In doing so, we are removing barriers and hurdles that can prevent a child from focusing or attending school.The complete list of 2019-2020 school year Ambassador’s Circle Members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia is as follows:District of Columbia· District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) – The Brickman Family Foundation· District of Columbia Public Charter Schools (DCPCS) – Philip and Janis SchiffMaryland· Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) – The Delaplaine Foundation & Dr. Sheryl Brissett Chapman· Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) – Richard and Donna Mahan· Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) – Marriott International· Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) – Giant FoodVirginia· Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) – The Boeing Company· Arlington Public Schools (APS) – The Boeing Company· Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) – The Invisible Hand Foundation & Scott and Karen Nudelman· Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) – The Charles Hazlehurst Moura Foundation & John StewartThe TNK Ambassador Circle provides a platform for local business and community leaders to make a real difference in the lives of our communities’ most precious resource – our children. For nearly five decades, TNK has served the 42 percent of students across the region who are distracted and overburdened by poverty. TNK provides a bridge to success for over 40,000 students annually.“Having this kind of support from our neighbors is essential to the mission of this organization,” says Kevin Cavanaugh, Director of Development and Institutional Advancement at NCCF. “By joining our Ambassador’s Circle as inaugural members, these prominent businesses and individuals are claiming their communities. They are demonstrating their dedication to the principle of a level playing field for the education of all children. They are making better citizens and setting up children to succeed.”NCCF’s goal is to ensure that all children, youth, and families receive the resources they need to become successful and contributing members of our community. Find more information on NCCF and its programs visit: www.nccf-cares.org. It is the mission of the National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) to create total, healthy living environments for vulnerable children, youth and families, and the quality of life which empowers their ability to thrive and demonstrate responsibility. Contact Information The National Center for Children and Families

Rachel Spassiani

301-365-4480 ext. 180



www.nccf-cares.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The National Center for Children and Families Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend