Featuring the Latest SHTC3 Series of Digital Humidity Sensors by Sensirion in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Pointe Claire, Canada, February 21, 2020 --(



The latest SHTC3 humidity and temperature sensor by Sensirion is one of the most versatile on the market. Tailored to consumer electronics, it can also be used in a wide range of applications with standard requirements. This sensor is designed to provide high precision, enhanced sensitivity and reliability, featuring a full humidity range and a broad temperature range in addition to multiple accuracy and interface options.



Learn more in THE EDGE, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics for all technology-based information on different components. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Be at the forefront of the newest technology by visiting http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe. You will receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of Sensirion products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics



www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



