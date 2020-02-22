Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Calsoft Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Calsoft Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Calsoft Joins Siemens’ MindSphere Partner Program to Fast-Track Digital Transformation for Enterprises

New agreement enables Calsoft to enhance its capability in supporting its industrial customers to build connected cloud-based ecosystems with advanced analytics and pre-built applications for faster GTM.

www.calsoftinc.com San Jose, CA, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Calsoft, a leading provider of Product Engineering & Digital Services, has joined the MindSphere Partner Program so it can leverage the capabilities of the leading-edge industrial IoT platform MindSphere®, the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens, to help its customers with their Digital Transformation efforts in manufacturing, smart spaces, and datacenter domains. The MindSphere Partner Program is Siemens’ partner program for Industrial IoT solution and technology providers.MindSphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) with advanced analytics. As a result of the partnership, Calsoft can provide end-to-end support to its customers irrespective of which IoT phase they are in. Starting with connecting and monitoring their assets, implementing custom advanced predictive and prescriptive models to help building out new transformative capabilities with MindSphere.As a MindSphere Silver Partner, Calsoft is a member of Siemens’ ecosystem of MindSphere partners. This means, it will have its technical staff trained by Siemens through the MindSphere technical curriculum and access to other MindSphere partners who can complement our capabilities in helping customers achieve their desired business outcomes through IoT technology generally and MindSphere specifically.While various predictive maintenance solutions exist in the market, Calsoft believes it can provide value to its customers by implementing practical and optimized strategies through a reliable and flexible IoT platform. To this end, Calsoft can leverage its capability to build an AI-based suite of predictive maintenance technologies—from design to deployment—to optimize customers’ investments in assets pertaining to data centers, manufacturing, smart spaces, and mobility markets.“Calsoft is excited to join the MindSphere partner community. The strength of our two organizations working together can deliver significant value to our customers. This partnership enables us to offer our customers cutting-edge Industrial IoT solutions to solve their digital transformation challenges, leading to a fully optimized IoT roadmap,” mentioned Anupam Bhide, CEO and Co-founder, Calsoft.“Together with Calsoft, now a partner in the MindSphere ecosystem, we can address the Industrial IoT opportunity within manufacturing, smart space, and data centers. Collaborating with Calsoft can provide our joint customers with solutions that add value to their digital transformation initiatives,” said Bill Boswell, Vice President of Cloud Marketing, Siemens Digital Industries Software.About Calsoft: Calsoft is a leading provider of product engineering and digital services in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, Security, IoT, and Analytics domains. Calsoft’s 20+ years of experience in the ISV domain is exemplified by strategic partnerships with top global infrastructure manufacturers and trendsetters. Calsoft is headquartered in Pune, India and San Jose, CA, USA with a development center in Bengaluru.www.calsoftinc.com Contact Information Calsoft Inc.

