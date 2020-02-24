King Industrial Realty Represents Highest Number of SIOR Brokers in Atlanta

Press Releases King Industrial Realty, Inc. Press Release

Emily.snellingmca@gmail.com Atlanta, GA, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In February, 2020, Randall Bryan, Vice President, King Industrial Realty in Atlanta, Georgia became the ninth (9th) King Industrial broker to earn membership status in to the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). According to the Georgia Chapter of SIOR, with Bryan’s addition to the ranks of SIOR brokers, King Industrial Realty now boasts the highest number of Industrial Brokers in the Atlanta Industrial Market with the much sought after SIOR designation.SIOR is the leading commercial real estate association, representing the world's top producing brokers. Known worldwide, SIOR has over 3,300 representatives from 36 different countries and offers a professional designation to commercial brokers and other industry professionals, (SIOR).“Randall joined King Industrial Realty on July 21. 2004, and he has been working in the firm’s southwest office for the past fifteen (15) years,” said Sim Doughtie, SIOR, CCIM, MCR, SLCR, President and Managing Broker, King Industrial Realty/CORFAC International. “Congratulations to Randall for all of his hard work, dedication and persistence in achieving the prestigious SIOR designation. Now, he will be able to wear the coveted SIOR Pin!”King Industrial Realty, Inc. has negotiated over three billion dollars in leases and sales of warehouse, manufacturing, distribution, high-tech, and service center space throughout the metro Atlanta area since 1995. King Industrial Realty is built on two cornerstones: superior knowledge of the Atlanta industrial market and broker professionalism. King Industrial Realty is a part of CORFAC International, a network of independently owned commercial real estate brokerage firms.CORFAC International is comprised of privately held entrepreneurial firms with expertise in office, industrial and retail brokerage, tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, multifamily, self-storage, acquisitions and dispositions, property management and corporate services. Founded in 1989, CORFAC has 77 offices internationally. CORFAC offices completed more than 10,000 lease and sales transactions totaling 620 million square feet of space valued in excess of $8.2 billion in 2018.Media Contact:Emily SnellingEmily.snellingmca@gmail.com Contact Information King Industrial Realty, Inc.

