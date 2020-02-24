Mantra Exhibits Its Cutting-Edge Security Solutions at IBEX India 2020, Mumbai

Press Releases Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Over the past couple of years, Mantra a global high tech manufacturer, and one of the few successful competitors of biometric products and solutions, has provided a vast range of biometric and RFID based products. It is well known for its Fingerprint Sensors, Iris sensors, Integrated fingerprint devices, Micro ATM / Financial terminal devices and Biometric Enrollment devices. Their security solutions include Business security solutions, Access Control System, Smart City Solutions and Airport solutions for both SME and large enterprises. Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- India's, one of the largest Trade Fair and Conference on Banking and Financial Technology was held at Mumbai, during the third week of February. IBEX INDIA makes an ideal platform for the representatives of financial and banking industries to induce first-hand access to the most recent tech innovations and solutions. Over 120 exhibitors from six countries showcased their products at IBEX this year.Mantra exhibited some of its exemplary products within the exposition, such as the Morphs 60 and MATIS DX, which are the enrollment devices with fingerprint scanners for authentication and eKYC purposes. Mantra also showcased a biometric handheld terminal MOXA7 for on-boarding customers on the go, mTerminal100 for Aadhaar enabled payment systems such as micro ATM and MFSTAB II, which are advanced embedded AEBAS terminals, exclusively manufactured for the Aadhar enabled Biometric Attendance System for Government employees.Additionally, Mantra also proposed "Bio-Logon" which is an enterprise password management and network security software with a seamless interface and "Two-factor Authentication" which ensures the security of confidential data of businesses and lowers the probabilities of fraud, and phishing scams.Mantra also introduced the AUA framework, where the Aadhaar authentication system encompasses a provision in which any agency can engage with an existing Authentication User Agency to obtain the Aadhar authentication of its clients. It's key features included Demo Authentication, Identity Verification for Fingerprint and Iris, eKYC(Auth) and eKYC(OTP).About Mantra:Over the past couple of years, Mantra a global high tech manufacturer, and one of the few successful competitors of biometric products and solutions, has provided a vast range of biometric and RFID based products. It is well known for its Fingerprint Sensors, Iris sensors, Integrated fingerprint devices, Micro ATM / Financial terminal devices and Biometric Enrollment devices. Their security solutions include Business security solutions, Access Control System, Smart City Solutions and Airport solutions for both SME and large enterprises. Contact Information Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Arjun Singh

+91-9512032601



https://www.mantratec.com



