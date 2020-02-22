AKVIS Releases Two Frame Collections for Baby Photos

AKVIS announces the launch of two brand new frame collections for decorating baby photos. The recently released “It's a Boy” and “It's a Girl” packs include 100 frames each. The ready-to-use adorable templates are divided into two sets, for boys and girls, but can suit any baby. The sets are also available in a discounted bundle representing a versatile collection of stylish frames for family photographs.

)--



The birth of a child is always a miracle; it's a magical start of the new life. Every day is full of discoveries and events and filled with sweet and funny stories. First smile, first tooth, favorite toy, first steps, first birthday... Surely, we want to keep these priceless moments forever.



The marvelous AKVIS frames will help to beautifully decorate the most vivid and delicate memories. They will be a perfect gift for new parents. Embellish your baby’s photos, make an invitation to a family holiday event or a greeting card for grandparents, a catchy slideshow with your baby's milestones, etc. Create your unique family stories. Make wonderful memories you will always treasure.



See the new frames for baby boys and baby girls at akvis.com.



AKVIS offers a wide range of themed frame packs divided into different categories: Family (with the new sets), Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Four Seasons, Countries, and Free Frames.



The AKVIS frame collections can be used with the AKVIS Frames freeware and AKVIS ArtSuite program, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit, and Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



The price of each new frame pack is $17. Both packs - for boys and girls - can be ordered in the Baby's First Year bundle 30% Off.



