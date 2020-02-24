INKAS® Payments Corp. Announces Full Support of Smart POS Terminals for Businesses

Press Releases INKAS® Payments Press Release

Canadian Company Now Offers Businesses Easier Payment Processing with Full Support for Smart Point-of-Sale Terminals

Toronto, Canada, February 24, 2020 -- INKAS® Payments Corp. is pleased to announce full support for Smart Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals that offer businesses a secure all-in-one payment processing solution. The Canadian company has established strategic banking partnerships that allow it to bring cost-effective, next-generation technology to businesses of all sizes. With hundreds of merchant accounts across Canada, INKAS® Payments helps drive growth and increase profits for their client base. From loyalty points, to calculators, to refund processing – these app-based Smart POS systems allow you to extend functionality with a full suite of value-added features, and offer the ability to integrate with hardware such as cash drawers, receipt printers, scanners, and more. INKAS® Payments now carries and supports all leading Smart POS terminals to help businesses streamline operations and payment processing. With leading devices such as Poynt, Poynt5, Clover Flex, and Clover Mini, businesses now have a convenient way to process payments with ease. The slim devices are portable and compact, operating with a touchscreen display. INKAS® Payments is a leader in Smart POS terminals that enable store fronts and shops to easily process payments directly from smartphone-like terminals. INKAS® Payments now offers businesses of all sizes flexible options for point-of-sale systems, making it easy to accept cash, Interac®, credit cards, cheques, as well as digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

