SunLED Announces New Line of High Temperature SMD LEDs

SunLED launches the High Temperature Series, a line of high performance LEDs that are designed to withstand temperatures higher than industry standard.

While these LEDs can be operated at a higher temperature, there is increased performance throughout the temperature range. The High Temperature Series LEDs have improved current derating curves, which results in higher brightness and overall efficiency. SunLED proudly supports engineering designs with the High Temperature Series LEDs.



Technical Features:

· High temperature operation

· Higher outputs and energy efficiency

· Longer lifetime and reduced die degradation

· Prevent shifts in color due to heat

· Eliminate failures in harsh environments due to excessive heat

· Robust packages with superior quality



Product Applications:

· Appliances

· Automotive

· Industrial Controls

· Marine

· Medical



About SunLED

SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. The company offers an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 350 million LEDs per month. The company has an unwavering commitment to service and quality for supporting engineering requirements, while assisting with the next advancements in electronic innovations.



Contact:

SunLED Company, LLC

+1-909-594-6000

E-mail:

sales@SunLEDusa.com

Web site:

Jimmy Htoy

909-594-6000



www.SunLEDusa.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sunledusa



