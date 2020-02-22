Spencer Savings Bank Invites Public to Have "Coffee With A Cop"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, February 22, 2020 --(



“At Spencer, we always support events that help enrich the community. This event here is a wonderful opportunity to spend some positive time with our city’s law enforcement team. For many residents, the only time they get to meet a police officer is in a bad situation. We’re excited to provide a more relaxed space, where community members can talk and have conversations with some of the local police officers,” said Valerie Gaspard, Garfield Financial Center Manager of Spencer Savings Bank. “We want to help build and strengthen relationships between police officers and community members. A united community is the best community.”



The event is a great opportunity to speak to your local officer about what is going on in the neighborhood, concerns you may have or to provide general feedback. Police officers from the Garfield Police department will be in attendance. It will be a very relaxed, casual environment where residents can freely speak and ask any questions that may have.



Coffee with A Cop was launched in California in 2011 when Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens they served each day. Community policing has long been considered a framework for establishing trust between the community and the police. However, over time the character and composition of our nation’s communities have changed due to shifting demographics, more commuters, and the introduction of different communication methods such as websites and social media. The Hawthorne Police Department hit upon a simple plan to break through the barriers that have been built over the years–a cup of coffee. Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and is one of the most successful community oriented policing programs across the country. The key to its growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 21 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



