Ten Years of Charity and Comedy for Curing Lung Cancer - Tony Woods Headlines Cinderella Cares Comedy for Cure

Cinderella Cares currently collaborates with Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, MD, and GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. Previous partners include the Lung Cancer Alliance, and USC Norris Cancer Center. Bethesda, MD, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- International comedian Tony Woods will headline the 10th Annual Cinderella Cares Comedy for Cure event on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Silver Spring Civic Building to raise funds for lung cancer patients.Produced by actor and comedian Ian Salmon and hosted by Eryca Nolan, this year’s will be memorable. Along with Tony Woods and some of the best local comedians, the venue includes food, drinks, a 50/50 Raffle, a Silent Auction, and a DJ. Every year, Comedy for Cure invites the lung cancer community to share information and early-detection awareness with the audience. This year, the audience will hear from medical providers and survivors who share their compelling stories about beating lung cancer.All funds raised by Comedy for Cure go towards lung cancer screening programs, advocacy work, and research. Additionally, Cinderella Cares Comedy for Cure raises much-needed funds to assist low-income families who struggle with the financial burden of lung cancer by helping them pay their rent, light bills, back-to-school supplies for their children, and more.Cinderella Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization created to honor Nursing Assistant Cinderella Salmon, who lost her battle to lung cancer in 2011. Through her struggle, Cinderella remained joyful and self-sacrificing as she continued to care for others by giving back to her family, coworkers, and community. Her children, Health Care Administrator Sonia Salmon-Gayle (President), along with her brothers, Comedian Ian Salmon (Vice-President), and Artist Eglon Daley (Treasurer), felt called upon to use their talents to develop a unique approach to fundraising through the medium of comedy and the arts.“We want to raise revenues to assist families as they navigate their way through ‘The System’ to survival,” says Gayle. “Our motto is Awareness, Cure, and Early Detection (ACE). We want to help reduce the mortality rate so that our community’s loved ones can live longer lives, free from cancer.”Cinderella Cares currently collaborates with Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, MD, and GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. Previous partners include the Lung Cancer Alliance, and USC Norris Cancer Center. Contact Information Cinderella Cares

