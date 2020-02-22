Eltropy Exceeds Expectations for Cutting Loan Approval Times for Patelco Credit Union

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Patelco - One of the largest Credit Unions in the US with $7B+ assets.

Milpitas, CA, February 22, 2020



Early Results

Patelco’s consumer loan funding team began using Eltropy in December 2019, purposefully choosing a quiet time of the loan season so employees could get comfortable with the platform. Since then, Patelco has been rolling out Eltropy to additional teams, including consumer loan funding and home loan sales, with success.



Vince Salinas, vice president of lending at Patelco, said, “Early results have been exemplary. Our initial expectations were to reduce the time from loan approval to loan funding by a few days, but we’re now able to measure that turnaround time in hours in many cases.”



Metrics include:



700+ members contacted via text message

3,000+ messages exchanged from agents to members

500+ replies from members

120+ documents uploaded via text message



Ashish Garg, CEO and co-founder of Eltropy, said, “It is an honor to partner with one of the largest credit unions in America to provide them with a world class text messaging solution in order to better serve its members. We look forward to continuing to deploy across all of Patelco Credit Union’s teams and have enjoyed working with such an innovative organization that is committed to providing the best experience it can for its members.”



Training and Deployment

Following in-person training sessions and a seamless integration, Salinas was impressed with the swift process to go live. Eltropy is continuing to conduct training sessions for each new team that comes onto the platform.



“It was a quick implementation thanks to Team Eltropy’s support in getting us up and running,” Salinas said. “Their ability to integrate with our existing systems and work with us on future integrations that will automate processes provides the foundation we need to really modernize our member communications. With Eltropy’s technology, we will be able to streamline the human interaction needed as we scale operations.”



Looking Forward

Patelco’s long-term plans with Eltropy include integrating DocuSign as well as other innovative opportunities with the platform.



“We look forward to leveraging the Eltropy platform across the organization and working together on future roadmap items to bring the best experience to our membership,” said Kal Majmundar, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Patelco.



About Patelco Credit Union

Dublin, Calif.-based Patelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than 360,000 members primarily in and around northern California, Patelco is committed to improving their members’ financial well-being and fueling hope and opportunity for its members by offering personalized solutions, advice, and expertise that empower them to achieve personal financial freedom. Founded in 1936 with $500 in assets by employees of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Patelco is in the top one percent of U.S. credit unions with more than $7.3 billion in assets. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/.



About Eltropy

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



www.eltropy.com



