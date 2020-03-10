"Queen Nabal" by Kaylee Denis is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

Press Releases Dreaming Big Publications Press Release

"Queen Nabal" is a women’s adventure story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies.

About the Book: "I was born a woman for my people, a woman who could change everything for the many who were suffering. I was born the princess. When King and Queen Gan kill themselves in order to pave the way for their daughter's rule, Princess Nabal, now queen, commits herself to saving her country and protecting the less fortunate. Though she is compassionate, Queen Nabal struggles with her fiery anger and impulsiveness, causing some in Ganora to doubt that the sixteen-year-old queen has what it takes to rule the fractured country. When rumors of rebellion against the queen reach the capital, Queen Nabal must prove herself worthy of her throne...but at what cost?"

"Queen Nabal" is available now from Amazon for $2.99 (e-book) or $8.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

