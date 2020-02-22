Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Leverage AppExchange Apps to Increase Customer Base

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Dover, DE, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, one of the world's admired Salesforce Development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced a live webinar on Leverage AppExchange Apps to Increase Customer Base. This webinar will be held on Thursday, 12 March 2020, at 3:00PM GMT / 8:30PM IST.The webinar is dedicated to providing insights on how to streamline data collection and get more out of the data you collect through Salesforce AppExchange apps. Moreover, you'll learn how to extend Salesforce capabilities to increase the bottomline of your business with Salesforce AppExchange Apps.With more than 3,000 apps available on the Salesforce AppExchange to extend and leverage your use of CRM, identifying the best and effective app could be the most daunting task for most businesses. This webinar will be hosted to help Salesforce professionals gain a better understanding of Salesforce AppExchange Applications and how these apps serve as a one-stop solution to increase the customer base and provide a personalized customer experience to clients and customers every time.The webinar will be presented by Sachin Arora, the Salesforce Principal Solutions Architect at Cloud Analogy.What Attendees will learn?- How to scale business with ready-to-go apps from Salesforce AppExchange.- How to leverage AppExchange - the ultimate source of social, mobile, and cloud-connected apps for businesses.- How to choose the best and most trusted apps running on a high-availability cloud platform.- How Salesforce AppExchange Apps can help you level up sales operations and boost sales productivity.Registration for "Leverage AppExchange Apps to Increase Customer Base" webinar is now open. Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.About Sachin AroraSachin Arora, a renowned Scrum Master and Principal Solutions Architect at Cloud Analogy, has rich experience when it comes to working on process improvements in a fast-paced environment maintaining a high level of quality in all deliverables.Well known in the industry circles for his systematic approach to work and humbleness, Sachin has the ability to oversee, manage multiple projects simultaneously besides documenting and analyzing client requirements and defining a clear scope with appropriate timelines. Sachin's expertise lies in varied hardware and software environments including Cloud technologies such as Salesforce, AWS, Cloud Foundry & Google App Engine, and Mobile.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy is the world's preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



