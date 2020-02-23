AppJetty All Set to Make it Big with the Latest MageMob App Builder Upgrades

Press Releases AppJetty Press Release

AppJetty, a software company based in India has launched the latest upgrade of Magento 2 App Builder with powerful features like a fully dynamic dashboard, deep linking, multiple themes and more to enhance users’ experience further.

Santa Ana, CA, February 23, 2020 --



To give their competitors a run for their money, they’ve recently upgraded MageMob App Builder. They’ve added some powerful features like:



Fully Dynamic Dashboard - This feature gives the estore owners the freedom to customize their app home page the way they want. They can tailor their customers’ experience as per their behavior, shopping habits, seasons, and current trends.



Deep Linking - By letting their customers share "product links" that redirects to the final product page, business owners can easily drive app users to the point of sales, enhance users’ engagement and increase sales.



Fully Customizable Theme - This feature lets business owners spruce up their app and align it with their brand image by picking the color of their choice for background screen, buttons and button text.



Firebase Analytics - Insights into users’ daily engagement, device details, countries, and locations help businessmen stay on top of customers’ satisfaction. They can also track crash issues and fix them through timely version updates.



“In this digital age, you can’t afford to stay behind in any aspect. Bearing this in mind, we thought of enhancing our MageMob App Builder with some innovative features. Our latest version is designed to give more control to the admin than ever to customize their app as they wish to. Some other features like deep linking, firebase analytics, etc. are also intended to help business owners expand. I hope this upgrade hits the right chord with business owners and is showered with immense support and popularity as our previous upgrades,” said Maulik Shah, the CEO of AppJetty.



AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. It also provides customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.



Maulik Shah

9106747559



https://www.appjetty.com

C/804, Dev Aurum Commercial,

Near Anandnagar Cross Roads,

Prahalad Nagar

Ahmedabad - 380015,

Gujarat, India.

Maulik Shah, CEO



