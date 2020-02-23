Smart Sight Innovations Launches Revamped Website for ZendyHealth’s Bidding Platform

Press Releases Smart Sight Innovations Press Release

Smart Sight Innovations platform developed for ZendyHealth helps patients in searching for health, dental, cosmetic treatment centers that offer high-quality services at affordable prices.

Thane, India, February 23, 2020 --(



A highly skilled team of engineers at Smart Sight Innovations helped ZendyHealth in developing the portal that assists patients in ensuring they get highly effective cosmetic treatments, health, and dental care at a fabulous price.



“Lack of pricing transparency and constantly growing cost for various medical procedures are making things difficult for patients. Plus, the availability of too much information on the internet makes the online research procedure confusing. ZendyHealth worked with the engineers of Smart Sight Innovations to develop a platform where patients can select a medical procedure, check the average prices for the same, and then submit a bid according to their budget. The algorithm generates the list of available clinics, medical centers nearby the user’s location along with a detailed price list. The user-interface highlights the discounted rates for the procedures. Put simply, the patient can find the list of nearby centers that perform the selected cosmetic, health, or dental procedure at an impressive price, without compromising on safety and quality,” said the executive from SSI while sharing the project details with journalists.



SSI’s executive also pointed out that the healthcare providers on the ZendyHealth portal are the same ones who work with insurance companies in the United States. They provide services at discounted rates to utilize their unused capacity. The group of medical professionals at ZendyHealth is backed by doctors, lawyers, and former executives from Twitter and Facebook. The client aims to offer essential high-quality health and dental care at the patient’s terms and price.



Jayaram Bhat

+91 9004 38 2771



https://www.smartsight.in



