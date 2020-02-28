Universidade do Cliente Delivers New Book, Titled: "30 Advices from 30 Greatest Professionals in CRM and Customer Service in the World"

Imagine the following situation: you are invited to a private meeting with the greatest professionals in the world in the fields of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Customer Service. Can you imagine it? In this book you are invited to learn from their experience.

Curitiba, Brazil, February 28, 2020 --(



- Don Peppers, USA, the father of CRM in the world.

- José Filomeno, Brazil

- Amit Chakarpani India

- Stevan Grosvald, USA

- Ladislau Batalha, Portugal

- Shep Hyken, USA

- Fernando Guimarães, Brazil

- Russel Lolacher, Canada

- Diane Magers, USA

- Ron Kaufman, Singapore

- Stella Susskind, Brazil

- José-Carlos Yamagoshi, Peru

- Aina Neva Fiati Indonesia

- Waldinei Guimarães, Brazil

- Jeanne Bliss, USA

- Marcelo Miyashita, Brazil

- Nancy Georges, Australia

- Rui Santos, Portugal

- Manfred Stockmann, Germany

- Ian Golding, United Kingdom

- Cristiane Paixão, Brazil

- Joseph Michelli, USA

- Rodrigo Navarro, Chile

- Elizabeth Almeida, Brazil

- John DiJulius, USA

- Mattias Andersson, Sweden

- Edson Vismona, Brazil

- Lisa Ford, USA, and,

- Heverton Anunciação, Brazil



This book brings advice from those professionals to allow your company not be the same as others on the market. Those professional have worked in different sectors and projects. Learn thru their experiences in Ombudsman, Customer Service, CRM, Business Intelligence, and Legislation. Enjoy this "feast" of knowledge which has been accumulated over decades.



Learn more about this book at Amazon

