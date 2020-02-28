PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Universidade do Cliente

Press Release

Receive press releases from Universidade do Cliente: By Email RSS Feeds:

Universidade do Cliente Delivers New Book, Titled: "30 Advices from 30 Greatest Professionals in CRM and Customer Service in the World"


Imagine the following situation: you are invited to a private meeting with the greatest professionals in the world in the fields of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Customer Service. Can you imagine it? In this book you are invited to learn from their experience.

Curitiba, Brazil, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- One of the main problems in customer service today is that all software vendors want to sell software, not an ideal solution for companies that need to improve their customer experience. Faced with this situation, writer and researcher Heverton Anunciação, from Universidade do Cliente, wrote this important book called: "30 Advices from 30 Greatest Professionals in CRM and Customer Service in the World" with the distinguished guests:

- Don Peppers, USA, the father of CRM in the world.
- José Filomeno, Brazil
- Amit Chakarpani India
- Stevan Grosvald, USA
- Ladislau Batalha, Portugal
- Shep Hyken, USA
- Fernando Guimarães, Brazil
- Russel Lolacher, Canada
- Diane Magers, USA
- Ron Kaufman, Singapore
- Stella Susskind, Brazil
- José-Carlos Yamagoshi, Peru
- Aina Neva Fiati Indonesia
- Waldinei Guimarães, Brazil
- Jeanne Bliss, USA
- Marcelo Miyashita, Brazil
- Nancy Georges, Australia
- Rui Santos, Portugal
- Manfred Stockmann, Germany
- Ian Golding, United Kingdom
- Cristiane Paixão, Brazil
- Joseph Michelli, USA
- Rodrigo Navarro, Chile
- Elizabeth Almeida, Brazil
- John DiJulius, USA
- Mattias Andersson, Sweden
- Edson Vismona, Brazil
- Lisa Ford, USA, and,
- Heverton Anunciação, Brazil

This book brings advice from those professionals to allow your company not be the same as others on the market. Those professional have worked in different sectors and projects. Learn thru their experiences in Ombudsman, Customer Service, CRM, Business Intelligence, and Legislation. Enjoy this "feast" of knowledge which has been accumulated over decades.

Learn more about this book at Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Advices-Greatest-Professionals-Customer-Service/dp/1973200821
Contact Information
University of Customer
Heverton Anunciação
5511983580048
Contact
www.universidadedocliente.com.br

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Universidade do Cliente
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help