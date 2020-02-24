Church Takes Ash Wednesday to the Streets

South-Broadland Presbyterian and Westport Presbyterian are part of a nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting transit stops, street corners, coffee shops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.

In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time for reflection and repentance in preparation for the celebration of Easter. For centuries, Christians have received a cross of ashes on the face at the beginning of that season as a reminder of mortal failings and an invitation to receive God’s forgiveness. Ashes to Go provides the opportunity to participate in that tradition for people who have lost their connection to a church, or have never participated before.



“Ashes to Go is about bringing the important traditions of our faith out from behind church walls and into the places we need them every day,” says the Rev. Emily Mellott, who maintains the website AshesToGo.org. “We recognize we can connect with people in unique ways when we offer grace and mercy right in the midst of where they are found…running errands, eating lunch, and having meetings. We all need reminders in the middle of our busy days that God offers wholeness to our brokenness.” -Rev. Nicole Richardson.



In Kansas City, South-Broadland Presbyterian and Westport Presbyterian will be offering Ashes to Go for the first time this year. You can find them down in the Power and Light District during the times 11:30am-1pm.



South-Broadland Presbyterian will have an Ash Wednesday starting at 7pm at 7850 Holmes Rd, Kansas City.



Westport Presbyterian will have an Ash Wednesday service, with the imposition of ashes starting at 7:30pm



in their sanctuary. Westport Presbyterian Church is located at 201 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111



