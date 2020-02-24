Bullseye Home Services Acquires The Surfin’ Plumbers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bullseye Home Services Press Release

Bradenton, FL, February 24, 2020 --(



The Surfin’ Plumbers provides residential and commercial heating, cooling, and plumbing services in Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties under the names The Surfin’ Plumbers and Pritchard Plumbing. The company employs approximately 16 employees and maintains a fleet of 12 service, installation, and sales vehicles. The Surfin’ Plumbers was owned by Tab Hunter and has a strong legacy in the plumbing industry.



“We are thrilled to service the The Surfin’ Plumber customers for the next stage of our growth. We have always put our customers and our people first, and we are committed to investing in our strong culture and our core values,” asserts Allen Crick, President of Bullseye Home Services. “The Surfin’ Plumbers team brings unique expertise and resources that will help us continue to build our position in the market through strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives. From water heater installations, to drain cleaning, air conditioning repairs, maintenance, and replacements, we aim to make home services easy and reliable and always perfect for our customers.”



Tab Hunter, founder of The Surfin’ Plumbers, said, “We chose Bullseye Home Services because of our decades long relationship with the founder. Their high quality standards and commitment to customer care will benefit our client base with even better value, enhanced product and service offerings, and the capacity to serve even greater numbers of homeowners across the marketplace.” Tab Hunter will continue to own and operate The Surfin’ Plumbers location in Nashville, TN.



“At Bullseye Home Services, we intend on building our business by consistently delivering expert services and high-quality solutions in this community,” said Crick. “Our customers can rest assured that when they call Bullseye Home Services, they will be greeted by a clean, uniformed technician who will be prepared to take on any air conditioning, heating, plumbing or drain need, and will guarantee the job to your satisfaction. We pledge to serve our customers with the most state-of-the-art applications and expertise the industry has to offer, and warmly welcome The Surfin’ Plumbers customers to Bullseye Home Services experience.”



About Bullseye Home Services



Allen Crick

941-877-6878



callbullseye.com



