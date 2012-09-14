PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Launches in Buffalo, NY HVAC giant Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces its expansion to Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Now Offering Rapid Response for Furnace Repair in Buffalo, NY Smart Home Heating and Cooling is now providing even faster furnace repair services in Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Announces That the Best Time for Furnace Maintenance in Buffalo, NY is Now Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces that, based on past experiences, now is the best time for residents of Buffalo, NY to get furnace maintenance. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

BAP Prepares for Coldest Winter Ever by Offering 24/7 Emergency Furnace Repairs BAP Heating & Cooling Services has begun offering 24/7 emergency furnace repairs in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in response to reports that this winter may set record lows. - December 01, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Keith D. Birmingham Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Keith D. Birmingham of Orrington, Maine has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of plumbing and HVAC. About Keith D. Birmingham Keith Birmingham is the owner of Birmingham... - October 29, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.

Crossway Mechanical Emphasises the Importance of Annual Heating Safety Inspections Crossway Mechanical's CEO Tim Wright understands the importance of annual heating safety inspections and wants to help you make sense of it too, as well as how it can benefit your household. - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Launches Revamped AC Replacement Services In addition to its long-standing reputation in carrying out excellent installations, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups, Crossway Mechanical now offers its team to assist with revamped AC replacement services in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Are you ready to enjoy the coming season? - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Offers Free Quotes for Gas Furnace Replacement Crossway Mechanical is now offering free quotes for all gas furnace replacements in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Because the price for gas furnace replacements depends on the brand, installation complexity, and the efficiency of the new unit, a free estimate can help... - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Supreme Air to Rebrand to Supreme Service Today Supreme Air, LLC is rebranding, changing its name to Supreme Service Today. Supreme Service Today will provide the same great services with an added emphasis on customer satisfaction. The change comes after years of service expansion, and it reflects the company’s ability to grow and adapt to anything the industry has in store. Supreme Service Today offers assistance with cooling, heating, plumbing, geothermal, and many other products for commercial and residential customers. - October 14, 2019 - Supreme Service Today

Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

Exciting New Plumbing and HVAC Business Comes to North Dallas, TX 1-800-Plumber is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and looking forward to bringing this experience to the North Dallas areas. - September 21, 2019 - 1-800-Plumber

All Plumbing, Inc. Wins Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award Virginia-based plumbing contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award by providing excellent customer service. - September 07, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services to Help with Furnace Replacement in Guelph, ON B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services will help all customers who require furnace replacement in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas. B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services will move forward with the necessary steps to help a customer choose a replacement and have it installed if necessary. B.A.P. has relationships with the top suppliers to maintain consistent and reliable support. - August 29, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services Offering Furnace Repair in Guelph, ON As the weather gets cooler, B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services is offering furnace repair in Guelph, On, and the surrounding areas. For emergency situations, 24/7 support is available. B.A.P. Heating & Cooling has expertise in all different makes and models, and they can support many different brands with their repair services. B.A.P. works with the best suppliers in the industry to bring reliable parts and equipment to its customers. - August 29, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

As Winter Approaches, B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services Offers Furnace Installation in Guelph, ON B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services helps its customers with furnace installation in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in order to prepare them for the cold months ahead. B.A.P. assists customers with every stage of the installation process - from product selection and evaluation through installation and setup. B.A.P. employs TSSA licensed and approved technicians. - August 29, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Now Helps You with Oil to Gas Conversion in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering top-tier oil to gas conversion in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling: Buy and Rent a Furnace Program Underway in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is innovating once again by offering you the ability to easily rent a furnace in Guelph, Ontario, and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Sets the Standard for Tankless Water Heaters in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is offering first-class tankless water heater installation, repair, and replacement in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing campaigns... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

All Plumbing Earns Eight Consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction Northern Virginia plumbing company earns its eighth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - June 12, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Offers AC Installation Services to Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering full service AC installation in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario-based heating, air conditioning and ventilation service company, has begun comprehensive AC installation in Guelph, Ontario and surrounding... - May 10, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Now Offers On-Demand AC Repair Services to Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering on-demand, emergency AC repair in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario-based heating, air conditioning and ventilation service company, has announced that they will now offer 24/7 emergency AC repair... - May 10, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Habitat for Humanity Owners to Receive a Surprise Gift During the 2019 Women’s Build Two Habitat for Humanity homeowners in Pasadena, CA will receive a special housewarming gift during the 2019 Women’s Build hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity on Friday, May 3. The homeowners will be a given a new Sonos soundbar by Emilygrene Corp., a Southern California-based... - May 01, 2019 - Emilygrene Corp.

Boiler Operator Courses Starting May 6th and May 11th, 2019 Ohio Boiler License preparation classes are being taught in Brook Park, Ohio. The classes can lead to a new career where operators are in high demand, have good benefits and are offer good wages. - April 17, 2019 - Lifetime Learning LLC

ACEC New York Presents 52nd Annual Engineering Excellence Awards; Arup Wins Top Award for The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center On Saturday, April 13, 700 consulting engineers and clients attended the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York’s (ACEC New York) 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala at the New York Midtown Hilton. Awards were presented to 130 ACEC New York member projects in the following... - April 15, 2019 - ACEC New York

Freedom Plumbers Corp. Opens New Location in Fairfax, VA Freedom Plumbers, Corp. has officially announced their expansion of their sewer and drain cleaning division for both residential and commercial operations opening up a new location in Fairfax, VA. By opening up a new office serving Fairfax, Va., Freedom Plumbers plan on expanding their footprint all... - April 13, 2019 - Freedom Plumbers Corp

CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical

LeakTronics Rushes Leak Detection Kits to Winter Haven, Florida Customers In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Tampa HVAC System Inspector Achieves Prestigious Certification Held by Only 200 People Worldwide Local contractor Christopher Thome of Tampa Air Systems, Inc. has successfully completed the examination process to be named a Certified Ventilation System Inspector (CVI). The certification, which is administered by NADCA - the HVAC Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Association - is recognized worldwide as the hallmark of the HVAC industry’s most qualified and reliable inspection professionals. Christopher Thome is now one of roughly 200 CVI-certified professionals in the world. - February 13, 2019 - Tampa Air Systems

System4 of Delaware Introduces ServiceSync, a Comprehensive Software Solution to Drive Multi-Site Facility Management Delivering quality service in a consistent fashion across multiple locations in a cost efficient way can be challenging for business managers. System4 of Delaware provides ServiceSync, a web based facility services solutions that will save businesses time, effort and money while providing cost insights and control over quality. - January 31, 2019 - System4 of Delaware

Local Company, Home Service Doctors, Looking to Keep Furloughed Employees from Being Left Out in the Cold The team at Home Service Doctors located in Manassas, Virginia, has put together a program to make sure that government employees affected by the furlough are able to obtain and afford new HVAC systems. - January 19, 2019 - Home Service Doctors

The Phillips Screw Company Announces the Introduction of Red Seal Moisture Barrier Concrete Screw Kits Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

LeakTronics Helps Australian Residents Facing Concealed Water Leakage Concession Policies As Australia faces increased water bills from hidden leaks, LeakTronics offers help with their equipment, professional locator and training. - December 16, 2018 - LeakTronics