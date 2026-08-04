Plumbing, Heating & AC News
Access information about heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing services for construction and existing buildings. News highlights include products, partnerships, technologies, research, standards, industry events and expertise related to HVAC and plumbing.
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits. - August 04, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Ballard Natural Gas Service Expands Offerings with New Plumbing Services
Ballard Natural Gas Service is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include professional plumbing solutions, providing customers with even more comprehensive home comfort and maintenance services from a company they have trusted for more than 30 years. Since 1993, Ballard... - August 03, 2026 - Ballard Natural Gas Service
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning Kicks Off AC Season with New Deals, Indoor Air Quality Upgrades, and 24/7 Service Across Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning announces the start of AC season with special summer promotions for homeowners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Summer deals include discounted AC replacement, repair, and tune-up services, a new maintenance agreement (with no overtime fees), indoor air quality upgrades like humidifiers and air purifiers, financing options, and more, all backed by the company’s 24/7 emergency service. - July 31, 2026 - Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning
A Weak or Warm AC Isn't Always a Broken Unit — R.J. Kielty Explains Why a Refrigerant Leak Can't Wait
As Tampa Bay's heat index climbs into the triple digits, local HVAC contractor answers one of its most common customer questions: can a Freon leak wait until it's convenient to fix? - July 27, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida. - July 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
As Monsoon Season Peaks, Aaron's Custom Plumbing Issues Summer Plumbing Advisory for Santa Fe Homeowners
The Santa Fe plumbing and heating company urges local homeowners to inspect drains, main lines, and water heaters ahead of the season's heaviest storms — and marks 30 years of local service. - July 17, 2026 - Aaron's Custom Plumbing
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Urges Homeowners to Schedule AC Service Before Peak Summer Heat Strains Systems
West Central Florida's trusted home services provider offers AC repair, replacement, and maintenance plans to help families stay cool and avoid costly summer breakdowns. - July 14, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems,... - June 25, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Highlights Generator Installation Services for Reliable Backup Power in Time for Hurricane Season
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric, a leading home services provider serving the greater Tampa Bay area for over 50 years, today announced its expanded focus on whole-home generator installation services ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. With forecasters predicting an above-normal... - June 10, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
Ludin R. Morales Honored as a VIP For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ludin R. Morales of Fountain, Florida, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in fire protection services. About Ludin R. Morales Ludin R. Morales is the vice president of L&M Fire Protection LLC, a fire protection... - June 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls Redefines Property Recovery: Prioritizing Homeowner Advocacy and Insurance Agent Success
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls is proud to announce a strategic shift in the property restoration landscape, moving beyond standard remediation to become the region’s premier Property Damage Specialists. While the industry typically focuses solely on fire, water, and mold, Rainbow... - May 08, 2026 - Rainbow Restoration
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey
Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service. - May 07, 2026 - Davis Heating & Cooling LLC
Able Appliance Repair Strengthens Its Reputation as a Trusted, Woman-Owned Leader in the Kansas City Metro Area
Able Appliance Repair is a proudly woman-owned appliance repair company serving the Kansas City Metro Area. Dedicated to providing fast, reliable, and professional service, the company specializes in fixing a wide variety of major household appliances. With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and community trust, Able Appliance Repair continues to set the standard for home service excellence in the region. - May 06, 2026 - Able Appliance Repair
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Arizona-based home services provider joins local businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
DataCool Launches Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Platform Amid Surging AI-Driven Demand
DataCool, a division of JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products, today announced the launch of its new Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak product lines, a next generation cooling platform engineered to meet the rapidly increasing thermal demands of AI, cloud, and high-density data center environments. As global... - April 15, 2026 - Arizon Companies
Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems
Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs. - April 15, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
RepairUSA is Now Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal brings expanded HVAC capabilities and world-class service to the Jonesboro community and marks its first location in Northeast Arkansas. - April 03, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Santhoff Plumbing Opens New Houston Office to Serve West University, Memorial Villages, River Oaks, Bellaire, and Nearby Communities
Santhoff Plumbing announces the opening of a new Houston office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, 77005, to better serve homeowners and businesses in West University, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Galleria/Uptown, and surrounding Houston neighborhoods. - March 06, 2026 - Santhoff Plumbing
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Highlights Community Connections Through Kielty’s Korner Podcast
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a trusted Tampa Bay plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services company is spotlighting community connections through Kielty's Korner Podcast. Launched in 2023, the podcast features conversations with local business owners, nonprofit leaders, and industry professionals, reinforcing the company's commitment to education, leadership, and community engagement across the Tampa Bay area. - February 23, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Hollifield Service Company is Now Part of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is excited to announce the acquisition of Hollifield Service Co., a trusted heating, air conditioning, geothermal service provider based in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This strategic move expands Paschal’s service footprint deeper into Eastern Oklahoma and... - February 10, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric Expands Digital Presence with the Launch of Official TikTok Account
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric has launched its official TikTok account to expand its digital presence and connect with the Tampa Bay community through short-form video content. The platform will feature home maintenance tips, behind-the-scenes looks at the company, community involvement, and educational content across plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. The launch reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, customer education, and community. - February 06, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Building and Air Maintenance LLC Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Elevate Indoor Air Quality and Mechanical System Performance Across Pennsylvania
uilding and Air Maintenance LLC (BAM), a leader in HVAC restoration, air system cleaning, and mechanical maintenance solutions, is announcing the launch of its pilot program designed to raise the standards of safety, efficiency, and compliance for commercial and industrial facilities throughout the region. - January 15, 2026 - BAM Building and Air
ArcSite Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
ArcSite now meets SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 security standards. This validates its commitment to enterprise-grade data protection, ensuring project drawings, customer information, and financial data are safeguarded under rigorous, independently audited controls. - January 15, 2026 - ArcSite
5-Star Plumbing LLC Continues to Provide Trusted Plumbing Services Across Sacramento County for Over a Decade
5-Star Plumbing LLC is a licensed plumbing contractor serving Sacramento County, California. With over 11 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency repairs, sewer line work, water heater installation, and advanced diagnostic services. The company is committed to delivering reliable, professional service with transparent pricing and customer satisfaction as top priorities. - January 08, 2026 - 5-Star Plumbing LLC
Kim Turner Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kim Turner of Center Conway, New Hampshire has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the power/utility field. Turner will... - January 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network
Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting. - December 20, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Releases Seasonal DIY Heater Maintenance Guide Ahead of Winter
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has published a new educational guide to help homeowners prepare their heating systems before winter temperatures drop. The update outlines essential do-it-yourself steps residents can complete safely, along with guidance on when to contact a licensed technician. This seasonal resource supports homeowners in Corona, Menifee, Rancho Cucamonga, and surrounding communities as colder months approach. - December 13, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
JetPipe Plumbing Announces Expansion of Water Line and Sewer Line Services Across Bay Area
JetPipe Plumbing, a licensed contractor serving the Bay Area, is expanding its specialized water line and sewer line services for homeowners in Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and Los Altos. Founded by former Apple employee Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva and her husband, an experienced plumber, the company offers free diagnostics, transparent pricing, and comprehensive solutions from emergency repairs to full infrastructure upgrades. - December 11, 2025 - JetPipe Plumbing
Leading Plumbing Services LLC Expands Rapid Emergency Plumbing Services Across South Florida
The South Florida-based company is adding new service areas and more technicians to respond faster to urgent plumbing needs. - December 09, 2025 - Leading Plumbing Services LLC
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Announces Acquisition of Robison Air Inc., Expanding Service Footprint into Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home-services provider across the central United States, today announced the acquisition of Robison Air Inc., a distinguished HVAC company serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrounding communities for more than 60 years. This expansion marks Paschal’s 11th location and officially introduces the company’s full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to the Tulsa market. - December 08, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage. - November 26, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Introduces Documentation System as 61 Percent of Landlords Report Maintenance as Their Most Difficult Responsibility
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has introduced a newly structured communication and documentation process aimed at simplifying HVAC service management for property managers. The system includes step-by-step confirmations, organized digital records, and accessible service histories. This update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to support property professionals who handle high maintenance volumes and require dependable information to protect their properties and tenants. - November 14, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Highlights Heating System Safety Hazards Every New Yorkers Should Know
With the winter about to set in, it is time for residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan to take a look at their heating system. All safety hazards should be taken care of by a trained and expert HVAC technician from Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning. - November 01, 2025 - Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Inc
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Reveals How Proper HVAC Care Cuts Energy Costs by 30% and Extends System Life by Up to 10 Years
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released new insights on how homeowners in Corona and Rancho Cucamonga can find dependable, cost-efficient heating repair services. The company emphasizes the importance of certified technicians, transparent pricing, and preventive maintenance to ensure... - October 11, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Cool Down Launches New Smart Control Unit with Expanded Heating, Cooling, and Dehumidification Modes
Cool Down, the innovative thermal transfer system that uses naturally stable ground temperatures to cool homes more efficiently, today announced the release of the newest version of its Smart Control Unit. The upgraded unit introduces new modes that expand the system’s functionality and... - October 07, 2025 - Cool Down
MRCOOL DIY Direct Now Offering 5th Gen Multi-Zone Heat Pump Systems Nationwide
MRCOOL DIY Direct, a leading independent nationwide retailer of MRCOOL® HVAC systems, announces the nationwide availability of 5th Generation Multi-Zone DIY Heat Pump Systems. Featuring the new eco-friendly R-454B refrigerant, increased efficiency, and support for up to six zones, these systems provide homeowners, landlords, and contractors with an easy-to-install, cost-saving HVAC solution. - September 16, 2025 - MRCOOL DIY Direct
Efficient HVAC Systems Can Cut Energy Costs by 20–30%, Icee Hot Air Highlights in 2025 Rancho Cucamonga Guide
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released its 2025 Guide to Efficient HVAC Systems in Rancho Cucamonga, providing homeowners with strategies to reduce energy use and improve indoor comfort. With heating and cooling accounting for a major share of household energy consumption, efficient... - September 15, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Highlights Importance of Timely Emergency Heating Repair
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released new guidance highlighting the importance of timely emergency heating repair and routine inspections for homeowners in the Inland Empire and surrounding areas. With furnaces often reaching a lifespan of 15–20 years, the company stresses that... - August 29, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
ArcSite Adds Powerful Features to Streamline Proposals to Payments - from Anywhere
ArcSite has launched its Proposals-to-Payments Suite, allowing service pros to create estimates, collect signatures, and get paid directly from the jobsite. The release unites mobile proposals, on-site invoicing and payments, tracking, and financing in one intuitive platform. Trusted by thousands of service professional companies, ArcSite now scales to meet enterprise demand, helping teams close deals faster with speed, accuracy, and consistency. - August 27, 2025 - ArcSite