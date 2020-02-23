Miami-Dade County Value Adjustment Board (VAB) Selects Pioneer to Implement Axia™, the Property Tax Appeals System

Press Releases Pioneer Technology Group Press Release

Pioneer Technology Group expands further in Florida as it welcomes Miami-Dade, Florida’s largest County, as their 23rd Axia customer.

Miami, FL, February 23, 2020 --(



Derek Long, Product Manager for Pioneer Technology Group had this to say: “Pioneer is happy to welcome Miami-Dade County as a new Axia customer and provide them with a solution that streamlines workflow and adds a considerable amount of efficiency to the VAB process.”



Axia will enable online access for Taxpayers, the Property Appraiser, Special Magistrates, and the VAB staff. Online access includes the real-time status of petitions, hearing dates, and hearing decisions as well as allowing for evidence submittal and retrieval. “Axia is a powerful system and we’re glad to be working with the team at Pioneer,” said Marlene Martinez, IT Project Manager for Miami-Dade County, “the software is really going to help us speed up our processes.”



Additionally, Axia’s hearing module now allows for automated batch scheduling, easy assignment of Special Magistrates, and electronic generation of hearing notices, as well as a quick and easy upload for Agents with large quantities of contiguous-property filings.



About Pioneer Technology Group



About Pioneer Technology Group

Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to Governments and the private sector. Pioneer is headquartered in Sanford, Florida. Offerings include: Benchmark™, a court case management system, Landmark™ land records system, Jurymark™ jury management system, Jury Summons Printing Services, Excise™ tourist tax tracking software, and Axia™, Board of Equalization system. Pioneer has more than 250 successful installations across 24 states. Pioneer also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. Pioneer was recently awarded the CIO Review 2019 "20 Most Promising Public Sector Solutions Provider!" For more information about the company, please contact Kristina O'Leary at koleary@ptghome.com or visit Pioneer's website at http://www.ptghome.com.

Kristina O'Leary

407-321-7434



www.ptghome.com



