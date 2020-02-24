Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Lone Wolf in The Crystal City" by Alex Sander McDon

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Lone Wolf in The Crystal City, an action thriller by Alex Sander McDon.

Thame, United Kingdom, February 24, 2020 --(



A young boy kills a vicious lone wolf. No-one knows that the spirit of the beast will follow the boy through his life.



The boy will become a soldier, fighting many wars in Yugoslavia and Africa. He will finally settle down in Amsterdam, leading a life full of passion, parties and spirits from the bottle, he spends his money easily and gets pushed into a high-octane ride to hunt a mysterious crystal.



Bankrolling the hunt is alpha female, Kathrin, in lust for passion, while her childhood friend, Nicki, offers love from the heart.



The past, the present and the future surround the lonely soldier like a tornado pushing the action across the planet, as he faces his last battle in the frozen land of Antarctica.



This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (316 pages)

Dimensions 15.2 x 2.0 x 22.9 cm

ISBN-13 9781913289850

Kindle eBook ASIN B084L5LXX3

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LWCC

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Alex Sander McDon was born in 1972 in a biblical but forgotten land. His desire for knowledge forced him to leave that home when he was just 16.



Alex travelled to many different countries and met many different people, listening to their stories and dreams along the way.



He started writing; chasing the memory of his dreams, and once settled in the UK created this, his debut novel.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About The Lone Wolf in The Crystal CityA young boy kills a vicious lone wolf. No-one knows that the spirit of the beast will follow the boy through his life.The boy will become a soldier, fighting many wars in Yugoslavia and Africa. He will finally settle down in Amsterdam, leading a life full of passion, parties and spirits from the bottle, he spends his money easily and gets pushed into a high-octane ride to hunt a mysterious crystal.Bankrolling the hunt is alpha female, Kathrin, in lust for passion, while her childhood friend, Nicki, offers love from the heart.The past, the present and the future surround the lonely soldier like a tornado pushing the action across the planet, as he faces his last battle in the frozen land of Antarctica.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (316 pages)Dimensions 15.2 x 2.0 x 22.9 cmISBN-13 9781913289850Kindle eBook ASIN B084L5LXX3Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LWCCPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About the AuthorAlex Sander McDon was born in 1972 in a biblical but forgotten land. His desire for knowledge forced him to leave that home when he was just 16.Alex travelled to many different countries and met many different people, listening to their stories and dreams along the way.He started writing; chasing the memory of his dreams, and once settled in the UK created this, his debut novel.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing