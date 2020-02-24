Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Lone Wolf in The Crystal City" by Alex Sander McDon

Thame, United Kingdom, February 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About The Lone Wolf in The Crystal City
A young boy kills a vicious lone wolf. No-one knows that the spirit of the beast will follow the boy through his life.
The boy will become a soldier, fighting many wars in Yugoslavia and Africa. He will finally settle down in Amsterdam, leading a life full of passion, parties and spirits from the bottle, he spends his money easily and gets pushed into a high-octane ride to hunt a mysterious crystal.
Bankrolling the hunt is alpha female, Kathrin, in lust for passion, while her childhood friend, Nicki, offers love from the heart.
The past, the present and the future surround the lonely soldier like a tornado pushing the action across the planet, as he faces his last battle in the frozen land of Antarctica.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (316 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 2.0 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781913289850
Kindle eBook ASIN B084L5LXX3
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LWCC
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Alex Sander McDon was born in 1972 in a biblical but forgotten land. His desire for knowledge forced him to leave that home when he was just 16.
Alex travelled to many different countries and met many different people, listening to their stories and dreams along the way.
He started writing; chasing the memory of his dreams, and once settled in the UK created this, his debut novel.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002