Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Press Release

Receive press releases from POWERS Insurance & Risk Management: By Email RSS Feeds: POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Adds New Surety Bonds Division

Nearly 30-year-old company to focus on bond solutions.

St. Louis, MO, February 24, 2020 --(



POWERS hired Casey Parisoff as the National Director of Construction Services. He will oversee and manage the new division, which specializes in insurance, bonding and risk management for various blue-collar industries. Parisoff previously served as the managing member and founding partner of a middle market insurance agency based in Overland Park, Kan. During this time, his business was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies, as well as one of the top 20 largest independent insurance agencies, in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.



Parisoff was named one of the “Insurance Industry’s Rainmakers” by Ingram’s magazine, which is presented to the highest producing insurance agents in Missouri and Kansas. He is a past president of the Surety Association of Kansas City and earned a Bachelor of Finance degree from Missouri State University located in Springfield, Mo.



“To say I am excited about the future at Powers would be an understatement. The culture that has been fostered here over two generations is the first thing you notice when you get to know both the organization and the Powers’ family,” said Parisoff. “I immediately knew this was a place where my clients could flourish through the expertise and service philosophy. Powers seems to be that perfect marriage of hometown service complemented by national broker deliverables and buying power.



Kathy Fagan joins Parisoff in the new division as Senior Bond Account Executive. She will lead the daily account services of the surety department in a timely fashion. Fagan earned a Bachelor of Business Arts degree in Business Management and Marketing from Friends University in Wichita, Kan. Fagan and Parisoff have worked together for several years prior to joining Powers.



“We believe this new division gives us an advantage in the construction space as the bond market is significantly underserved,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s President JD Powers. “We are working with our carrier partners to find new and creative solutions for today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.” Powers said he “looks forward to seeing Casey and Kathy leverage their expertise to help construction clients prepare their financials for a favorable outcome and solidify a reliable long-term bonding program.”



POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. The company, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414. St. Louis, MO, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in St. Louis, recently opened a new division called POWERS Surety Bonds. Its new national division will focus on bond solutions for all surety programs to help safeguard the financial well-being of construction clients. These tailored surety services include industry-specific niche specialties in construction, commercial, environmental, healthcare, court, and real estate bonds.POWERS hired Casey Parisoff as the National Director of Construction Services. He will oversee and manage the new division, which specializes in insurance, bonding and risk management for various blue-collar industries. Parisoff previously served as the managing member and founding partner of a middle market insurance agency based in Overland Park, Kan. During this time, his business was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies, as well as one of the top 20 largest independent insurance agencies, in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.Parisoff was named one of the “Insurance Industry’s Rainmakers” by Ingram’s magazine, which is presented to the highest producing insurance agents in Missouri and Kansas. He is a past president of the Surety Association of Kansas City and earned a Bachelor of Finance degree from Missouri State University located in Springfield, Mo.“To say I am excited about the future at Powers would be an understatement. The culture that has been fostered here over two generations is the first thing you notice when you get to know both the organization and the Powers’ family,” said Parisoff. “I immediately knew this was a place where my clients could flourish through the expertise and service philosophy. Powers seems to be that perfect marriage of hometown service complemented by national broker deliverables and buying power.Kathy Fagan joins Parisoff in the new division as Senior Bond Account Executive. She will lead the daily account services of the surety department in a timely fashion. Fagan earned a Bachelor of Business Arts degree in Business Management and Marketing from Friends University in Wichita, Kan. Fagan and Parisoff have worked together for several years prior to joining Powers.“We believe this new division gives us an advantage in the construction space as the bond market is significantly underserved,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s President JD Powers. “We are working with our carrier partners to find new and creative solutions for today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.” Powers said he “looks forward to seeing Casey and Kathy leverage their expertise to help construction clients prepare their financials for a favorable outcome and solidify a reliable long-term bonding program.”POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. The company, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414. Contact Information POWERS Insurance and Risk Management

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.powersinsurance.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend