milMedia Group Joins the Constant Contact Partner Program

Killeen, TX, February 24, 2020 --(



The agency’s Chief Technical Officer Dan Elder, who recently earned certification as a Constant Contact email marketing specialist noted that, “This partnership will allow our team to provide enhanced marketing services to our existing and future clients.”



milMedia Group is the digital division of Topsarge Business Solutions (TBS). With over 25-years digital and web experience, milMedia offers services including web design, web hosting, SEO, e-mail marketing, social media marketing, branding, and paid advertising. milMedia specializes in working with city, commercial, non-profit, state, and county government organizations.



milMedia Group will now use Constant Contact, which allows customers to easily create more engaging online marketing campaigns that will help grow their business. Constant Contact makes it easy for their Partners to match the right campaign type to client needs, expand the scope of services, and grow their businesses.



“Our partners are the consultants, designers, developers, and agencies that provide services tailored to the needs of small businesses and non-profits,” said Joe Ribaudo, Director of Channel Marketing, Constant Contact. “By joining the Constant Contact Partner Program, milMedia Group has demonstrated its commitment to small business success by offering easy access to world-class online marketing tools and enhanced services to its clients.”



About Topsarge Business Solutions

Alyssa Mosher

254-554-0974



https://milmediagroup.com

Dan Elder



