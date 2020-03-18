Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases COCO + CARMEN Press Release

Receive press releases from COCO + CARMEN: By Email RSS Feeds: The OMG Collection by COCO + CARMEN Has Millennial Women Across the Globe Raving About the #omazing Results

Minneapolis, MN, March 18, 2020 --(



COCO + CARMEN initially launched their OMG Collection with their signature OMG Jeans by claiming they were the perfect jeans to hold you in and lift you up with a tummy-slimming waistband (goodbye muffin top) and stretch-fit shaping fabric. Buzz spread from coast to coast about the new “go to” jeans and the rest is now history.



Developed for women and by women, the collection was created by a powerful duo appropriately named "The Queens Behind the Jeans." Becky and Kathy – designers & buyers for COCO + CARMEN - both shared a deep belief that every garment under the OMG name must fit and flatter real women with real bodies. Building on that, size inclusivity was important as well, so they launched with an impressive six-size offering.



“Every woman deserves to look and feel #omazing in her everyday life. That is the heart of our mission.” – Becky, Senior Apparel Buyer



After a feature on Good Morning America, COCO + CARMEN decided to expand the collection to offer a wider variety. Adding multiple color ways and jackets were obvious but the team took it even further. They took the same concept and put it into leggings and dress pants. The expanded collection has successfully continued on the businesses trajectory while maintaining that super 4-way stretch comfort with style.



COCO + CARMEN has built a collection on comfort. It aligns with the fashion industries obsession with stretch but maintains a level of fashion beyond athleisure. Women now want comfort 24-hours a day while still maintain a sense of style. Gone are the days of changing your shoes and outfits throughout the day or evening.



The OMG Collection allows women to seamless transition throughout their day as they go from work to a ball game or date night or a girls night out. No wonder millennials across the globe are raving about the #omazing results. It’s a win win for all.



About The Brand

COCO + CARMEN was initially started with a single bracelet to raise awareness of breast cancer 15 years ago. The brand has become a boutique favorite nationwide consistently offering the hottest clothing styles, chic jewelry, handbags and accessories.



To learn more, please visit:

Website - https://www.cococarmen.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/coco.and.carmen/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/coco.and.carmen/

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/cocoandcarmen/



Contact:

Cade James Miller, Director of Marketing

cadejames.miller@tgbbrands.com Minneapolis, MN, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Millennial women across the globe are celebrating the fashion birth of the OMG Collection by COCO + CARMEN. Thanks to the Minnesota-based company, the apparel collection has quickly become a wardrobe staple in closets across America.COCO + CARMEN initially launched their OMG Collection with their signature OMG Jeans by claiming they were the perfect jeans to hold you in and lift you up with a tummy-slimming waistband (goodbye muffin top) and stretch-fit shaping fabric. Buzz spread from coast to coast about the new “go to” jeans and the rest is now history.Developed for women and by women, the collection was created by a powerful duo appropriately named "The Queens Behind the Jeans." Becky and Kathy – designers & buyers for COCO + CARMEN - both shared a deep belief that every garment under the OMG name must fit and flatter real women with real bodies. Building on that, size inclusivity was important as well, so they launched with an impressive six-size offering.“Every woman deserves to look and feel #omazing in her everyday life. That is the heart of our mission.” – Becky, Senior Apparel BuyerAfter a feature on Good Morning America, COCO + CARMEN decided to expand the collection to offer a wider variety. Adding multiple color ways and jackets were obvious but the team took it even further. They took the same concept and put it into leggings and dress pants. The expanded collection has successfully continued on the businesses trajectory while maintaining that super 4-way stretch comfort with style.COCO + CARMEN has built a collection on comfort. It aligns with the fashion industries obsession with stretch but maintains a level of fashion beyond athleisure. Women now want comfort 24-hours a day while still maintain a sense of style. Gone are the days of changing your shoes and outfits throughout the day or evening.The OMG Collection allows women to seamless transition throughout their day as they go from work to a ball game or date night or a girls night out. No wonder millennials across the globe are raving about the #omazing results. It’s a win win for all.About The BrandCOCO + CARMEN was initially started with a single bracelet to raise awareness of breast cancer 15 years ago. The brand has become a boutique favorite nationwide consistently offering the hottest clothing styles, chic jewelry, handbags and accessories.To learn more, please visit:Website - https://www.cococarmen.com/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/coco.and.carmen/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/coco.and.carmen/Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/cocoandcarmen/Contact:Cade James Miller, Director of Marketingcadejames.miller@tgbbrands.com Contact Information COCO + CARMEN

Cade James Miller

612-419-4268



www.cococarmen.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from COCO + CARMEN Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend