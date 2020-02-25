Press Releases Chikless Press Release

Receive press releases from Chikless: By Email RSS Feeds: Chikless, the Vegan Challenge App, Debuts on the iPhone

New York, NY, February 25, 2020 --(



Chikless gives "non-vegetarians" a place to define themselves differently, allowing them a place to put support behind big causes like animal cruelty, factory farming, and reducing green house gas emissions. The app challenges each user to give up meat just once a day and turn to a vegetarian, vegan or plant-based options.



By encouraging individuals to set daily goals, challenge friends, and create a flock, the app works to affect significant change as a group. Chikless uses statistical analysis to quantify the community's impact on the environment. Why? Because Chikless is passionate about creating a society concentrated on curbing the carbon footprint produced by growing, rearing, farming, processing, transporting, and disposing of meat.



"I've tried several times to go vegetarian, but I always quickly gave up after a few days. I brought Chikless to life to help me stay focused on cutting back meat just a few times each week. Creating a like-minded community encourages accountability, and motivates by visualizing simple data points of our collective impact." - Luke Stoffel, Chikless Founder



Download Now at Chikless.com or search Chikless the App Store. New York, NY, February 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chikless launched a new health initiative that challenges everyone to go vegan (or vegetarian). The new diet app, exclusively on the iPhone, gamifies a vegan diet to help people curb the carbon footprint and reduce America's meat-eating obsession.Chikless gives "non-vegetarians" a place to define themselves differently, allowing them a place to put support behind big causes like animal cruelty, factory farming, and reducing green house gas emissions. The app challenges each user to give up meat just once a day and turn to a vegetarian, vegan or plant-based options.By encouraging individuals to set daily goals, challenge friends, and create a flock, the app works to affect significant change as a group. Chikless uses statistical analysis to quantify the community's impact on the environment. Why? Because Chikless is passionate about creating a society concentrated on curbing the carbon footprint produced by growing, rearing, farming, processing, transporting, and disposing of meat."I've tried several times to go vegetarian, but I always quickly gave up after a few days. I brought Chikless to life to help me stay focused on cutting back meat just a few times each week. Creating a like-minded community encourages accountability, and motivates by visualizing simple data points of our collective impact." - Luke Stoffel, Chikless FounderDownload Now at Chikless.com or search Chikless the App Store. Contact Information Chikless

Luke Stoffel

917-655-5288



chikless.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Chikless