Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando Offers Complementary Bahama Cruise with the Filling of Taxes in 2020

The pressure, the stress and the headaches that have been associated with tax season inspired Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando to compliment every client with the choice of a cruise for the entire family. Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando is here to serve with nothing less than excellence this 2020 Tax Season.

The pressure, the stress, the confusion, and the headaches that the clients often express as their overall experience when preparing to manage their tax responsibilities is the main reason that they seek professional assistance and handling those affairs. Aside from completing a thorough interview to get a clear understanding of each individual tax profile, the processes are efficiently organized to permit the evaluation of over a thousand possible deductions and credits to ensure the Maximum Income-tax Return in 2020.



As an answer and antidote to the stress that is associated with the season, Fast Tax of East Orlando is proud to offer each and every client the opportunity the take their entire family to a Bahama cruise. No matter the size of the Family, Fast Tax wants to reward each and every client.



2 Night Bahamas Cruise



The retail value for 2 adults is up to $549.00 per voucher. These are good for a 2-Night Cruise sailing round-trip to Grand Bahama Island. Understand that a $15.95 processing fee applies to redeem the package. From the time of redemption, a year /1 year is permitted to organize the details to travel. The regulatory fee of $59 per person for port fees & taxes will apply at the time of boarding.



Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando

7318 East Colonial Drive, Orlando Fl 32807

407-985-4335

FastTaxSC.com/EastOrlando



This tax season the community can expect the convenience of having:



- No upfront Charges

- Drop of Services

- Mobile App to File Taxes On the Go

- eFile in all 50 States

- Cash Advance Up to $9500.00 Same Day

- Free two-person cruise to the Bahamas



With every filling.



Finally, Fast Tax of East Orlando offers:



- Taxes Services: Personal, Business, and Corporate,

- Local Sales Tax, VAT, Legally Required Corporate Documentation,

- Bookkeeping: Manage daily transactions,

- Payroll: Management of payroll and taxes,

- Planning: Reporting and advice to support growth,

- Payables & Receivables: Management of supplier and customer invoices.



As a growing Franchise Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando location is intended to be a point of interest for anyone in the community that is seeking the counsel of a specialist in taxes.



Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando

www.FastTaxSC.com/EastOrlando

(407) 985-4335

7318 East Colonial Dr.

