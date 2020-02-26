Express Analytics to Launch the Latest Version of Its Customer Data Platform Oyster at eTail West 2020, California

Press Releases Express Analytics Press Release

Marketing analytics company with Fortune 500 clients is also eTail West sponsor and exhibitor this year.

Palm Springs, CA, February 26, 2020 --



CDP Oyster empowers marketers by enabling a 360 degree view of the customer thereby helping in achieving important marketing objectives like personalization at scale of the entire customer journey, relevant promotions, multi touch attribution and others. Oyster CDP is the outcome of over two decades of Express Analytics’ experience in serving Fortune 500 companies, including retailers.



“Oyster has been designed from the ground up to manage customer centricity and personalization at scale. Using AI and Machine learning, Oyster resolves identities, and recommends next best action to the marketer. Oyster maintains individual customer interactions history over time, and gleans insights about customers’ intent throughout the journey. In Oyster, customer profiles become richer over time as the customer continues to interact with the client brand from multiple channels, devices and apps,” says Express Analytics chief executive Hemant Warudkar.



Their CDP is privacy-compliant with the CCPA and GDPR regulations. Oyster manages profiles within the applicable privacy context and ensures that profile semantics are maintained across the various systems integrated with the CDP.



Express Analytics has been a regular sponsor of eTail West. Attendees can meet with the EA team of experts at this year’s event by visiting their booth #202 in the exhibition hall.



