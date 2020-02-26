a1qa Will Participate in Software Testing Industry Forum 2020

Press Releases a1qa Press Release

a1qa experts will take part in the industry forum in London to share 17 years of expertise in the field of quality assurance and software testing.

London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2020 --(



This forum is traditionally organized for decision-makers to help them realize the importance of QA thought SDLC and for engineers as well as managers to meet their colleagues in one place and share knowledge.



Being attended by representatives from various industries, BFSI, retail, energy & manufacturing, health, education, media, and others, the forum combines the conferences and exhibitions, during which participants can get new QA knowledge from presentations and explore interesting software testing options.



The a1qa specialists will be there at booth #7 to arrange free consultations on QA-related issues that hinder the businesses’ success in the market.



CMO at a1qa, Dmitry Tishchenko, shares his opinion: “Participation in a prestigious industry forum provides a great platform for QA specialists to showcase their expertise, and companies match the latest testing solutions with their business needs.



"We believe the forum will help us communicate the extensive benefits of our services, and network with our dear colleagues.”



About company

a1qa has been delivering a wide range of QA and software testing services since 2003. The company's customers are Fortune 500 List representatives and private organizations. With 800+ QA engineers on board, a1qa has already completed over 1,500 projects across multiple industries. a1qa has a dozen offices and delivery centers around Europe. The company's quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015.



Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

info@a1qa.com



Valeriya Mironenko

+1 (720)-207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



