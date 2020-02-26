A Conference That Delivers How to Prepare Yourself and Your Practice for Succession

Press Releases Cleinman Performance Partners Press Release

For more information about Cleinman Performance Partners visit www.cleinman.com. Oneonta, NY, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cleinman Performance Partners, the nation's leading Optometry business development consultancy for larger practices, has announced that its highly successful Practice Transitions Conference will be held in Charlotte, Philadelphia and Minneapolis during 2020. This one-day event provides guidance to owners and prospective owners, deeply exploring all the elements of successful practice ownership transition.“Optometrists are vulnerable to a lack of knowledge about business transactions,” said Alan Cleinman, the firm’s founder and CEO. “Transitioning your practice, whether to another optometrist or to a corporate acquirer, will be the most important and complex dealing of your entire career. The Practice Transitions Conference brings together experts on strategy, structure, financing, tax and legal guidance to ensure a deep understanding of process and the information necessary to successfully execute,” he said.The all-day events will be held on April 24th in Charlotte, June 12th in Philadelphia and July 17th in Minneapolis. This deep-dive conference will feature speakers with broad knowledge of every aspect of practice transitioning. The speakers include consultants, bankers, attorneys and process experts who have handled over 2,500 optometry transactions.Conference attendees will learn:• How To “Stage” Your Practice for The Highest Value• Valuation Economics and The Art of Valuation• How to Avoid Having Taxes Eat Up 70% Of Transaction Value• What Buyer’s Want• What Sellers Have Learned• Legal Issues and Solutions• How to Grow Through Merger and Acquisition• How to Transfer to Associates Using Tax-Leveraged Strategies• Strategies to Realize a Higher Reward Than Might Otherwise be Possible…and Much More“This conference gave me the detailed information that will truly help me. This was well worth my time,” stated Dr. Linda Cameron of Maine’s Mountain View EyeCare.“The conference format provides real-world examples of transactions and outcomes from speakers who have “been there, done that,” said Alan Cleinman. “We provide the opportunity for attendees to obtain answers to all their questions,” he said.About Cleinman Performance PartnersFounded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners is the leading business development consultancy for larger private optometry practices. Through a team of over 35 employees and associates, the firm provides business solutions and education on business development, leadership development, organization and structure, people development and all types of business transactions. The firm has completed over 2000 transactions among optometrists, including transactions involving Private Equity. The firm’s mission is “Transforming Lives Through Recognized and Realized Possibilities.” The company’s core client development program, Cleinman Performance Network, is a unique wisdom-sharing think-tank for North America’s leading private optometry practices that consistently delivers performance levels exponential to average industry metrics.For more information about Cleinman Performance Partners visit www.cleinman.com. Contact Information Cleinman Performance Partners

